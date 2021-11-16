We’re big fans of the excellent AirPods Pro and this hefty Black Friday saving makes them even more of a tempting buy.

In its Black Friday sale, Amazon has cut the price of the wireless AirPods Pro earphones down to £199.

This is a £40 saving off the RRP of £239 and represents a 17% saving. This is also the cheapest we’ve seen this particular version of the AirPods Pro drop to on Amazon, with the price previously sticking around the £239-£229 mark.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe case gets huge price slash ahead of Black Friday

£199

What makes this even sweeter is that this deal is for the newer MagSafe charging case model of the AirPods Pro, rather than the older version which just had a standard Qi case. MagSafe is a magnetic charging tech that allows the buds to charge with added grip on supported devices, like Apple’s own MagSafe charger.

These buds also feature ANC (active noise cancellation) so you can block out pesky background noise and the clever Spatial Audio tech for playing music in Dolby Atmos.

While these headphones work best with Apple devices, they do work just fine with other devices too, like Android phones and laptops. There are a few missing features if you pair them with an Android phone though, like the handy Audio Share function that lets you connect multiple AirPods to one phone and quick pairing.

In our 4.5/5 AirPods Pro review (the version without the MagSafe charging case) we commended many aspects of the Buds. including the comfy design, excellent noise cancelling tech and tight integration to the Apple ecosystem.

Our review verdict read “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.