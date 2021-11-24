 large image

AirPods Pro are now even cheaper at John Lewis for Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Apple’s AirPods Pro have become a true winner of Black Friday so far, however this deal makes the ANC buds even more of a bargain.

Our previous lowest price for the AirPods Pro was £189 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday `sale, however you can now bag the buds for £185 from John Lewis & Partners.

This is now a £54 saving and it includes a two year guarantee, along with free delivery and free returns until January 28.

Cheap AirPods Pro at John Lewis & Partners

Cheap AirPods Pro at John Lewis & Partners

You can now bag the buds for £185 from John Lewis & Partners. This is now a £54 saving and it includes a two year guarantee, along with free delivery and free returns until January 28.

  • John Lewis & Partners
  • Save £54
  • £185
View Deal

These excellent buds feature ANC (active noise cancellation) so you can block out pesky background noise. If you commute on public transport or work in a busy office these will be a huge help.

Another impressive feature is clever Spatial Audio tech for playing music in Dolby Atmos, this makes supported tracks through Apple Music sound much more immersive.

These AirPods Pro work best with Apple devices, like an iPhone or iPad, but they do work just fine with other devices too, like Android phones and laptops. You can even pair them to a Nintendo Switch if you want.

This deal is for the MagSafe charging case model of the AirPods Pro which has only recently been released, rather than the older version which just had a standard Qi case. MagSafe is a magnetic charging tech that allows the buds to charge with added grip on supported devices, like Apple’s own MagSafe charger.

In our glowing review of the full price AirPods Pro we said “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem.”

We continued the review by saying, “They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

For more of our favourite Black Friday deals see below:

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

