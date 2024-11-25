AirPods Max might not have a Black Friday deal, but AirPods Pro 2 sure do

Any Apple fan knows its price drops are rare, so we’d seriously recommend snapping up this offer on the 4.5-star rated AirPods Pro 2.

Save £50 and get the AirPods Pro 2 for an absolute bargain at £179 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

US customers will also benefit from over a $79 price drop too, and can nab the AirPods Pro 2 for just $169.99.

The AirPods Pro 2 are seeing a rare price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale As any Apple fan knows its price cuts are rare, this Black Friday deal on the AirPods Pro 2 is seriously worth snapping up. Amazon

Was £229 / $249

Now £179 / $169.99 View Deal

With active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, a customisable fit for better comfort and improved audio quality from its predecessor, the AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic earbuds choice for anyone in the Apple ecosystem.

Its ANC removes up to two times more background noise for a more immersive listening experience, however if you do need to keep aware of your surroundings then simply enable Transparency mode to let in outside noise.

Alternatively there’s the clever Adaptive Audio setting which blends ANC with Transparency, allowing you to stay immersed in your listening without worry that you’ll miss anyone trying to catch your attention.

Powering the AirPods Pro 2 is Apple’s H2 chipset which creates a deeply immersive sound experience and, thanks to the custom-built driver, you can expect crisp, clear highs alongside a full bass.

Tend to struggle with in-ear buds? Apple helpfully includes four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes, ranging from XS to L, to fit a wide range of ear shapes and offer all-day comfort. These tips also help create an acoustic seal around the ear to help keep noise out.

We loved the AirPods Pro 2 and gave them a near perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker hailing them as a “fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested.”

For a deeper dive into the earbuds then we’d recommend visiting our full review on the AirPods Pro 2.

At just £179/$169.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event, now is a great time to upgrade to the AirPods Pro 2.