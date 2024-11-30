Do not buy an Air Fryer on Black Friday without reading this first

Experience has taught us that, alongside other tech gadgets and household appliances, air fryers typically see a huge price drop during Black Friday, with retailers offering solid discounts off numerous types of appliances.

In fact, as Black Friday weekend continues, we’ve seen some of the best air fryers drop to their lowest prices.

Even so, it’s way too easy to be blinded by the Black Friday lights and splurge on the wrong product just because it seems like an unmissable deal.

To avoid any dreaded post-Black Friday purchase regret, we’ve put together this guide on how to ensure your new air fryer purchase is foolproof. We’ve also included some of our favourite models throughout, most of which have

What actually is an air fryer?

Before we start, it’s worth briefly explaining what an air fryer actually is and how it works. Unlike a conventional oven which uses still air to heat food, air fryers use rapidly circulating heated air to cook meals. Although they do differ in size, air fryers are generally smaller than traditional ovens and can cook food faster and healthier too, as minimal oil is required.

For a more in-depth look at the kitchen gadget, be sure to visit our how an air fryer works guide.

Size and capacity

One of the first things to consider when choosing an air fryer is its size and capacity. If you’re part of a small household with just one or two mouths to feed, then it’s unlikely you’ll require a Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer 10.4L which caters for up to eight people, even if it does have a huge price drop.

On the other hand, you should still ensure that your air fryer is large enough for what you intend on using it for and how many people you’ll be cooking for.

To determine whether your air fryer will feed your whole family, make sure you look at its capacity. A good rule of thumb is that every litre of an air fryer will feed one person, so a budget-friendly three-litre model will not suffice for a family of six.

However, you should also keep in mind what types of food you intend on cooking in the air fryer, as you’ll require more space if you want to cook foods such as whole chicken.

Style

Many premium air fryers now sport two good-sized drawers, such as the Ninja Foodi Max Dual or Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry, which allow you to either double your portion amount or cook two different meals simultaneously.

One drawer models are better suited to simpler dishes and needs, however the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is a good example of a hybrid model as it allows you to change from one drawer to two.

While you might save money opting for a single-zone air fryer, you may regret not opting for a bigger capacity further down the line if you want to cook entire meals for the whole family.

Worried about a double-drawered air fryer taking up too much space in your kitchen? Our favourite air fryer of 2024, the Ninja Double Stack might be your best solution.

Features and modes

Air fryers can do so much more than just air fry, so be sure to read through their cooking modes before making the splurge.

If you have multiple kitchen wants, such as a pressure cooker or a grill, then opting for a multi-functional appliance will not only help save counter space and give you numerous cooking features in one but you’ll likely save money by opting for an all-in-one device too.

Another feature that is increasingly popular with air fryers, such as the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is steam. When enabled, steam works alongside the air fryer’s convection heat and results in foods that are crispy on the outside yet moist on the inside.

Not only that but air fryers with a steam mode can be more versatile, with the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 even offering dedicated Steam Bake modes.

Max temperature

To ensure the best possible crispy results from your air fryer, then you’ll need a device with a high maximum temperature of around 230-250°C.

Don’t just assume if it’s an air fryer then you’ll get the expected crispy results and make sure you read its specs before you buy, as some appliances only offer highs of up to 200°C.

Don’t be swayed by ‘smart’ features

Are you eyeing up an air fryer that boasts multiple ‘smart’ features such as an accompanying app? Unless the whole air fryer package ticks all your boxes, don’t be tempted by those extra features as more often than not, tools like smart apps aren’t necessary nor do they add much value to the product.

Maintenance

Arguably one of the main purposes of an air fryer is to reduce the amount of time spent cooking and in the kitchen, so the last thing you want to worry about is a long post-dinner cleanup.

To avoid this, look for air fryers with non-stick, removable parts for easy cleaning. Dishwasher-safe parts are also an added bonus, however we have found that as long as the air fryer components are non-stick then hand-washing them is usually easy enough.