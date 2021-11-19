Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers look and sound great, and Amazon has just cut their price to offer a decent early Black Friday deal.

They’ve seen their price drop by 46% from the £169.99 RRP to just £91.99.

If you’re wanting to add some Razer flair and some pretty good all-round audio to your already packed-out gaming setup, then we’d suggest picking these up.

Get £78 off these marvellous Razer Nommo Chroma speakers for Black Friday The Razer Nommo Chroma speakers offer up some great audio and have now seen their price cut extensively by 46% down to just £91.99 from their £169.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £169.99

£91.99 View Deal

First and foremost, you’ll be getting a pair of speakers that definitely offers up a svelte and rather minimalistic design with plenty of elegance and class that means the Nommo Chromas don’t scream ‘gaming speakers’ when you first your eyes on them,

Alongside this, expect to find some rather pretty RGB lighting, as is customary with Razer products these days. Much like the design of these too, the lighting doesn’t look to be too obtrusive and just made them look like some pretty classy speakers too.

When it comes to audio quality, the Nommo Chromas look to offer up a typically gaming sound profile with oodles of punchy bass present as well as a beefed-up top end with some nice clarity that makes them better than other gaming speakers available today.

If the bass does get too much, or you’re wanting even more, the Nommo Chroma is also equipped with a bass dial, so you can adjust things accordingly dependent upon what you’re using the speakers for at any given moment.

For a pair of decent all-round gaming speakers, we don’t think you can go wrong with the Nommo Chromas. That 46% discount is hard to ignore, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of more gaming-oriented speakers for the money.

And, of course, be sure to check back in with us at Trusted Reviews as our team of experts is constantly searching for the best Black Friday deals, which you’ll be privy to, of course.