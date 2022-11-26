 large image

Black Friday has arrived

Add a 4TB SSD to your gaming rig with this Black Friday deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Cloud gaming is great ‘n all, but for the best performance, you want your games stored locally and that’s where this Samsung 4TB SSD deal comes in.

You can add this speedy Samsung 870 QVO internal solid state drive to your PC gaming rig for £121 off, for the next couple of days. Right now it’s £259.99, down from £381.49.

If the state of your drive is already solid, there are tons of gaming deals available and we’ve got the best of them lined up in our Black Friday weekend deals hub.

Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SSD not only delivers an abundance of storage for your favourite memory hungry games, but has Read/Write speeds of 560/530 MB/s depending on your hardware configuration. And there’s 4GB of flash memory on board and solid software to ensure your drive is operating at full health.

This is the latest generation of Samsung’s series, with the company promising it “offers an incredible upgrade for everyday PC users who want to ramp-up their desktop or laptop to the largest available storage on the market without compromising performance.”

This is the joint lowest price we’ve seen this year for the Samsung 870 QVO internal solid-state drive this year, so it’s definitely worth considering if you’re eying an upgrade for Black Friday.

