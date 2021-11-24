Act fast, Microsoft’s just dropped its Xbox Series S Black Friday deal

If you’re on the lookout for an Xbox Series S deal this Black Friday then you’ll want to act fast as Microsoft has just deployed its own offers, and it’s a doozy.

Right now, you can bag an Xbox Series S with a Turtle Beach Recon 500 gaming headset, and a pin inspired by one of several classic Xbox titles, all for just £289.99, saving you almost £30 on what should have set you back £319.98. As a great gaming bundle for Christmas, you can’t ask for much better than this.

Xbox Series S Black Friday Bundle Microsoft’s Black Friday bundle for the Xbox Series S is a winner, throwing in a Turtlebeach headset and a swish Xbox gaming pin for a reduced rate. Microsoft

Was £319.98

Now £289.99 View Deal

Bear in mind that the last Xbox Series S Black Friday deal we covered only stuck around for about a day due to popularity, so if you do want to make good use of Microsoft’s offer then time is very much of the essence.

It’s also worth pointing out that with stock for the Xbox Series X and PS5 still extremely hard to come by, deals on the Series S are really the only next-gen Black Friday offers we expect to see over the coming week.

Embracing Game Pass and digital gaming fully, the Xbox Series S does away with the disc tray of old in favour of a frame that is far more sleek than the Series X, and can sit easily in an entertainment unit (unlike some of the chunkier consoles out there).

Given just how impressive the Game Pass service has become in terms of value for money, the Series S is the ideal console to make the most of it without breaking the bank. With new games added recently including Back 4 Blood and Forza Horizon 5, not to mention the upcoming campaign for Halo Infinite, Game Pass Ultimate is a true bargain for just £10.99 a month.

A whole bunch of classic games (76 in fact) have also just been added to the Game Pass library, with titles like Skate 2 and Dead or Alive Ultimate making the roster, and that’s on top of the various classics that are already available on the service.

Throw in the Turtlebeach headset and you’re pretty much ready to go for some cracking online gaming – perfectly timed for the Halo Infinite multiplayer too. Don’t let this incredible Xbox Series S bundle pass you by while it’s still in stock.