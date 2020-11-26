Acer gaming laptop for just £599.99 in this Black Friday bargain

The Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop was already a bargain option for gamers, but it’s now even more affordable thanks to a huge £100 price cut this Black Friday.

Now available for just £599.99, the Acer Aspire 7 has all the specs required to run the majority of AAA games in 1080 including an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H quad core processor, 8GB RAM and a GeForce GTX 1650.

Deal: Acer Aspire 7 with AMD Ryzen 5 and GTX 1650 for just £599.99 (save £100)

You will admittedly find better gaming performances elsewhere, but you won’t likely find anything better at this budget price, which is entering Chromebook territory despite being substantially more powerful.

Other features include a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, dual band Wi-Fi 6 and a 256GB NVMe SSD, which doesn’t look like a lot of storage, but it’s nothing an external hard drive can’t fix.

It’s also got a good selection of ports, which includes HDMI, USB-A, USB-C. It’s worth noting that the laptop weighs a hefty 2.15kg though, and so may not be the best option if you want to carry it around on the frequent.

While we unfortunately haven’t reviewed the Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop and so cannot deliver a verdict, it still looks to be a spiffing bargain for those who want a gaming laptop on the cheap.

So if you’re after a gaming laptop and refuse to pay more than £600, then the Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop may well be the best option this Black Friday.

