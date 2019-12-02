The perfect Christmas gift for Potter fanatics and Lego enthusiasts alike, the Harry Potter Knight Bus set has now been reduced by 37%, costing you just £25.

When it comes to Lego, Harry Potter sets are proving very popular this Cyber Monday with this Knight Bus set, straight from the scenes of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, selling a set a minute in the initial Black Friday sales.

Now back and restocked for round two, nab yourself the creative set before it sells out again or hops back up in price. Down to £25.99 from its usual full price of £39.99, this 37% saving isn’t one to be missed when it comes to pricey Lego sets.

Featuring three Lego minifigures including Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike and Ernie Prang, this 403 piece Lego set plays close attention to detail with the likes of the Shrunken Head featuring, as well as Harry’s trunk, the Daily Prophet newspaper and a three tiered purple bus all included in the set.

The detail doesn’t stop there. Open up the panel on the side of the Knight Bus and play with its sliding bed feature, reminiscent of the scene straight from the film where Harry Potter is flung around whilst the bus takes its crazy course across central London.

There is also a swinging chandelier if that wasn’t enough, on top of the all-important wand of Mr Potter himself, as well as a potions bottle in case anyone fancies some strictly forbidden out of school magic.

The Lego set is compatible with other Lego sets, allowing you room to innovate and create new structures and games with other complimenting sets, whether that be another Harry Potter play-set or something else entirely.

Down from £39.99, this eBay deal is the lowest price you can currently pick up the Knight Bus set for, now just £25.99.

For even more amazing Black Friday offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…