£98 off Marshall Monitor Headphones this Cyber Monday

Black Friday has been and gone but discounts are still out there. Amazon have knocked £121.99 off the price of these Marshall Monitor Headphones in their Cyber Monday sale, they’re down to £98.

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones Amazon have knocked £121.99 off the price of these Marshall Monitor Headphones in their Cyber Monday sale, they're down to £98. Marshall Monitor Wired Headphones Want your Marshall Monitor Headphones to fit a headphone jack? No problem.

We’ve been looking out for the best Black Friday deals and this saving is one for the music lovers. This stylish pair of Marshall headphones combine design and great audio quality in a tactile package.

On release, in 2017, these headphones would have set you back £219 and our reviewer was far from balking at the price. They’re available in a Bluetooth or wired model and offer great sound quality and an easy set up. While the bass could have been better, we were impressed with the headphones overall and awarded them a four-star review score.

Our reviewer said: “If you’re looking for clear audio quality and Bluetooth with aptX support, you can do a lot worse than the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth… The sound should suit those who aren’t convinced by the whole overpowered bass trend, but still want strong low-end balanced by crisp treble.”

“With an iconic design and quality overall sound, the Monitor Bluetooth are impressive headphones for their price, though the lack of bass and slightly too-crisp treble may put some off.”

Yes, impressive “for the price“. That’s when the price was £219! Now it’s less than half that. So if you’re in the market for a new set of headphones, this could be the deal for you.

Marshall’s iconic design stems from the company’s roots, producing amplifiers. You can see that heritage in the design choices they’ve made here. We loved the aesthetic but the look of these headphones might split opinion. If you’re a fan too, and you’re looking for new headphones, then these could be a great option.

