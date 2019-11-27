The perfect Christmas gift for fans of Lego or Harry Potter, this magical set can be yours for just £262.99

This mammoth Lego set comes stuffed full of details from the movies and books and is sure to delight any Potterheads, young or old. If you buy now from Smyths, you can pick it up for just £262.99. Given that it usually costs £349.99, that’s a great deal, a saving of 33% or £87 on the full price.

Hogwarts Lego Set Black Friday Deal EGO 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Toy With 6020 pieces to assemble, build the intrinsically detailed Hogwarts castle straight out of the Harry Potter franchise and enjoy hidden details like Hagrid's hut, the Whomping Willow, classrooms, wands and potions.

Anyone receiving this Lego Hogwarts castle is bound to while away many happy hours putting it together, as it contains a whopping 6020 individual pieces – quite the construction project. It’s also a fantastic toy, and children can re-enact all their favourite scenes, or invent new ones, with a huge cast of characters, consisting of 4 minifigures (one for each house founder) and 27 microfigures.

Lego is well-known for filling its sets with features you can interact with, and this one comes with all the hidden secrets you’d expect to find at Hogwarts. From the Chamber of Secrets with its terrifying Basilisk and the spinning Whomping Willow complete with the Weasley flying car lodged in its branches, to the moveable staircases in the Great Hall, each element is perfectly authentic.

As well as the stunning architecture of the castle, with its many towers and turrets, Lego have done a good job of recreating the interior of the building. There are plenty of classrooms and chambers to explore, along with all the wands, potions and cauldrons you could wish for.

A quick word of warning: this set comes at a small scale (hence the microfigures), which means it might be a bit fiddly for smaller children, both to play and to build. It is an absolutely beautiful recreation, however, and will suit older kids, collectors or superfans of the Harry Potter series very nicely.

At £87 off we definitely recommend you make this a part of your Christmas shopping for 2019. Discounted Lego products tend to sell out faster than you can say “Accio, Lego set”, so head on over to Smyths to secure yours now.

