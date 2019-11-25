This 75-inch Samsung smart TV is half price for Black Friday

There are huge savings to be made on this 75-inch Samsung smart TV. It’s now priced at £979, less than half the price it was retailing for earlier this year.

We’ve been searching the web for the very best Black Friday deals and have unearthed this gem on Amazon. The retailer advertises a saving of £168 (£979 down from £1147,) on this Samsung 75-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV. That’s a great saving, but we’ve dug a little further and noticed that earlier this year the same TV was selling on Amazon for £1999.

With that taken into account this is a huge saving. That’s a 75-inch smart TV, half price.

Of late, Samsung have been especially keen to market their larger televisions, with last year seeing increased demand for larger sets. Here’s what Trusted Reviews resident TV reviewer, Kob Monney, said about the Samsung range.

“Samsung sensed that customers were looking at bigger TV sizes… down to ‘shifting consumer demands,’ as 2018 saw the market for 75−inch TVs expand. If you’re looking for a big TV Samsung has plenty to choose from.

“The RU7100 is the last model in Samsung’s 7 Series and its features reflect that position. If a cheap 4K set is what you want, and you aren’t fussed about features, the RU7100 could be for you.

“It has a 4K UHD Processor, but there’s no Dynamic Crystal Colour engine for colour and contrast control. Picture quality looks slightly less vivid from our brief time with it. The DCC has been replaced by Samsung’s PurColor, which enables expression of ‘most shades of colour’ for a naturalistic-looking picture. The set is HDR10+ compatible.”

While the RU7100 represents the cheapest end of Samsung’s range, this is the biggest one and still packs good specs and a crisp, enjoyable picture.

Ultimately, this is probably an offer for those especially seeking a big TV. You could have a slightly better set for this money, but it’s not likely it would be 75″. If you have a big living room to fill, or love a cinema-esque home viewing experience from a big screen, then this could be the deal for you.

