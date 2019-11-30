If you’re looking to improve your security set-up, this is a safe little deal that will save you £70. This Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle was £189, but the cost has shot down to £119 on Argos.

We gave the Doorbell 2 four stars out of five when we reviewed it back in March and were impressed with the quality of its video. It’s also easy to set-up and has a bunch of great design features, making it a very tempting doorbell-camera deal this Black Friday.

The Doorbell 2 sits on your front door and catches any arriving visitors on camera, activating whenever it senses a presence via its PIR sensors. You need to hook the gadget up to your smartphone for it to work, after which the Ring app will ping you a notification whenever someone turns up on your doorstep.

It’s a useful tool for anyone who’s paranoid about naughty visitors with bad intentions, but it can also be used to catch any couriers trying to play knock-a-door run.

This model has a couple of advantages over its predecessors. One of the big benefits of the new design is its removable battery, which means that you don’t have to fiddle about with wires to get it up and running. The wired option is still available for anyone looking to directly replace their old ringer.

The Chime addition is a nice little extra here. The simple gadget plugs into any electrical socket in your house, then connects to your Ring device and provides an audio notification whenever the sensor is triggered. It’s mainly useful if you’re not the type of person who’s constantly glued to your phone, and needs a further audio nudge to realise someone’s at the door.

Writing about the Video Doorbell 2, our reviewer wrote: ‘From a security point of view, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 proves useful. You don’t have to answer the door to talk to anyone, and you can even convince a dodgy-looking person that you’re at home when you’re not. Plus, the well-priced cloud storage enables you to save all footage from the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to use as evidence, if the need arises.’

Black Friday is nearly over – so if you’re looking to grab a good deal on a quality doorbell camera, you might want to snap this offer up before it disappears.

Save £70 on this Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a useful tool for anyone who wants to buff up their home security. Throw in the Chime, and this cut-price bundle is a very tempting Black Friday deal.

