Fonehouse is already throwing out its best Black Friday deals and there is some amazing value available. Currently, you can get a 64GB iPhone 11, in black, for just £19 up front and £41 per month.

The deal, with a 24 month contract on EE, includes 75GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

Get your hands on a 64GB iPhone 11 and bags of data Apple iPhone 11 – 75GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts on EE Get this iPhone 11 on a 24-month EE contract for just £19 up front and £41 per month, with a huge 75GB of data. Plus, get a bunch of freebies for signing up with EE including six months of Apple Music.

So, if you like streaming and gaming on the go, and generally like to chew through a lot of data, then this could be a great deal for you.

You’re getting a fantastic phone for your money too. We loved the iPhone 11, noting its improved battery life, amazing camera and surprising value.

Max Parker wrote, in his review: “The iPhone 11 is the natural successor to the ridiculously popular iPhone XR and it sits below the pricier iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in Apple’s 2019 phone lineup.

“You could think of this upgrade as an iPhone XRS: it takes the previous phone, keeps the design virtually unchanged and alters the internals. There are now two cameras on the back, for example, and the same A13 chipset you’ll find in the Pro model.

“What seems most surprising is that the iPhone 11 starts off cheaper than the outgoing model: £729/$699 for the 64GB base as opposed to £749/$749. Could this just be the best value iPhone yet?”

“Inside the iPhone 11 you’ll find Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset and, according to the Geekbench benchmarking app, 4GB RAM. This is a seriously fast piece of silicone that outperforms every Android phone we’ve reviewed in benchmarks, and it feels equally as snappy in general day-to-day use.”

Overall, we have the phone four and a half stars. A fast-charge function might have bumped it up to five though and it remains one of the best phones on the market.

If you’re in the market for a phone upgrade and a meaty new contract, this could be the deal for you. You’re not likely to run low on data and it’s a great chance to get your hands on Apple’s high-performance flagship phone.

