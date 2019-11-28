5G price slash as 20GB of data now just £8pm in O2 Black Friday deal

There’s no better time of year to get a great mobile deal than Black Friday, and with the countdown to 2019’s big shopping event now firmly on, you can bag a 20GB SIM-only contract with O2 for under £10 a month – complete with next-gen 5G data speeds.

In one of the best Black Friday UK deals we’ve seen so far, Mobiles UK is offering a SIM-only contract with O2 that features a 20GB monthly data allowance and access to the network’s new 5G spectrum. All for just £8 a month – down from a full price of £20pm – making for a total yearly cost of £96.

It includes unlimited minutes and texts in addition to this generous data allowance, which should be more than ample for the average user to surf and stream to their heart’s content. All in all, you save £144 over the course of a year thanks to this superb cashback offer.

To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to follow standard cashback procedure after the point of purchase.

This means once you take out the one-year contract with O2 via Mobiles.co.uk for the full price of £20 a month, you’ll need to save your mobile phone bill (months four, six, eight, ten and 12) to send in to the retailer for a refund. Mobiles.co.uk will send you a cheque for each period to the tune of £28.80.

In addition to the chunky discount, this is a great deal because O2 is one of the biggest mobile providers around, boasting its own dedicated slice of the UK network spectrum – and that now includes 5G, making this even better value.

This is one of the absolute best Black Friday mobile deals we’ve seen so far this year, so if you’re in the market for a new phone contract make sure to take advantage of it while you can.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Contributor James is Trusted Reviews' former News and Features Editor and has written about the technology industry for nearly 10 years across sites including The Sun, TechRadar, Gizmodo, and Lifehacker. Now free…