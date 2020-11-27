50% off The Last of Us 2 may be the hottest Black Friday deal of all

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday in the hope of snagging a big The Last of Us 2 discount, then today is your lucky day.

Naughty Dog’s 2020 sequel is available for just £24.99 at Argos right now, which is half of the original £49.99 asking price. Considering the game was only released less than six months ago, this is a stunning bargain. And, those of you who bode your time, congratulations, you’ve been rewarded.

Deal: Get The Last of Us 2 for £24.99 (50%) off at Argos

The Last of Us 2 is a solid Game Of The Year contender and earned a rare five-star review from the Trusted Reviews team following its launch at the end of May. Our own Jade King called it “arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked upon. That’s high praise considering the studio has the Uncharted series under its belt too.

She wrote: “It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

Jade praised the deep narrative that builds upon the original, the touching and nuanced nature of Ellie’s story and the satisfying combat. She also praised how the game set a new benchmark for representation.

Deal: Get The Last of Us 2 for £24.99 (50%) off at Argos

We won’t give too much away, but the sequel sees Ellie set out on a revenge mission, from the lush and safe mountain community of survivors in Jackson. Her journey takes her to the ruined city of Seattle. There she meets new groups of survivors, some friendlier than others, and makes new allies and enemies along the way. The game carries an 18 certificate, which is perhaps something to be aware of if a younger member of the household has requested this title for Christmas.