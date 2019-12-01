50% off the Galaxy S10e – act fast to bag this Argos deal

Argos has slashed 50% off the Samsung Galaxy S10e SIM-free, taking it down to a mouthwatering £334.50. For one of the finest Android phones of the year, that seems like an absolute bargain.

While the Galaxy S10e is the baby of the S10 family, it’s far from your typical budget smartphone. You’ll find the same Exynos 9820 chipset as the pricier S10 and S10+, the same 12MP aperture-switching camera and the same One UI software.

Stunning Galaxy S10e Black Friday Argos deal Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Argos has slashed 50% off the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10e for this Black Friday. Act fast to grab this excellent deal.

Other features include wireless charging, a very nice side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a lovely 5.8-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and support for HDR video through apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

One of our favourite things about this phone though is the smaller size. It’s a nice antidote to the other huge flagships out there and far easier to use in one hand than something like the Note 10 Plus.

In our glowing Samsung Galaxy S10e review we said: “Samsung has a funny definition of ‘essential’. The Galaxy S10e is absolutely jam-packed with functionality and feels as capable and as premium as any other top-tier phone on the market.”

We followed it up with, “Aspects like its display and performance serve as standout reasons to opt for the S10e over other high-end offerings out there right now but this looks to be one of the best ‘small’ phones you can get your hands on.”

This phone is also SIM-free so you won’t be tied to a long contract and you could also advantage on one of the below SIM-only deals.

