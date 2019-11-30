Get 50% off a Sony 4K Blu-ray player in this explosive Cyber Monday deal

Got a brand new TV in the Black Friday sales? Well, you can make that purchase look even better by getting this top quality Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player for half price.

The RRP of the X800 was £399 when it came out in 2017, but you can now get it for £199.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

50% off the Sony UBP-X800 4K player

Sony UBP-X800 4K UHD Player

This 4K player from Sony has had 50% struck off its RRP and it offers excellent picture and sound quality - a great way to enjoy your 4K discs

Amazon

|

Save 50%

|

£199.00

View Deal

£199.00

|

Save 50%

|

Amazon

The UBP-X800 has since been superseded by the recent X800M2, but that doesn’t make this any less of a cracking deal.

When we reviewed it, we felt it was unquestionably a superb all-round media player. As well as 4K discs, the X800 can play SACD, DVD-Audio and is compatible for Hi-res audio if you’re a music purist.

4K picture quality is excellent, uncovering every last bit of a detail from a disc and a great showcase for clarity and accurate colours. This disc spinner apparently had input from the folk over at Sony Pictures Entertainment, and that’s result in a player capable of delivering beautiful 4K images.

It’s a player that has you covered for smart features with OTT apps with Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Spotify Connect, useful if you have a TV with limited smart features.

This is not a player that comes with Dolby Vision, so you’ll have to make do with HDR10 instead. The player supports HDR to SDR conversion if your TV doesn’t support HDR.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

50% off the Sony UBP-X800 4K player

Sony UBP-X800 4K UHD Player

This 4K player from Sony has had 50% struck off its RRP and it offers excellent picture and sound quality - a great way to enjoy your 4K discs

Amazon

|

Save 50%

|

£199.00

View Deal

£199.00

|

Save 50%

|

Amazon

With all the features we wondered how the Sony had managed to sell it for only £400. Now that you can pick up the UBP-X800 for £199, it’s a great way to enjoy your 4K disc collection.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
Kob Monney

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor