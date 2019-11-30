Get 50% off a Sony 4K Blu-ray player in this explosive Cyber Monday deal

Got a brand new TV in the Black Friday sales? Well, you can make that purchase look even better by getting this top quality Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player for half price.

The RRP of the X800 was £399 when it came out in 2017, but you can now get it for £199.

The RRP of the X800 was £399 when it came out in 2017, but you can now get it for £199.

The UBP-X800 has since been superseded by the recent X800M2, but that doesn’t make this any less of a cracking deal.

When we reviewed it, we felt it was unquestionably a superb all-round media player. As well as 4K discs, the X800 can play SACD, DVD-Audio and is compatible for Hi-res audio if you’re a music purist.

4K picture quality is excellent, uncovering every last bit of a detail from a disc and a great showcase for clarity and accurate colours. This disc spinner apparently had input from the folk over at Sony Pictures Entertainment, and that’s result in a player capable of delivering beautiful 4K images.

It’s a player that has you covered for smart features with OTT apps with Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Spotify Connect, useful if you have a TV with limited smart features.

This is not a player that comes with Dolby Vision, so you’ll have to make do with HDR10 instead. The player supports HDR to SDR conversion if your TV doesn’t support HDR.

With all the features we wondered how the Sony had managed to sell it for only £400. Now that you can pick up the UBP-X800 for £199, it’s a great way to enjoy your 4K disc collection.

