Best 50-inch Black Friday TV deals: Big discounts on 4K TVs

Not interested in a massive TV for Black Friday. There are deals going for more sensibly-sized 50-inch TVs if that’s as big as you can go for your living room.

We’ve gathered the best 50-inch TV deals we’ve seen this year from a range of brands that are currently on sale at Amazon, with some big discounts from the usual suspects on QLED and Mini LED TVs.

If you’re looking for an OLED then you should know that OLED TVs aren’t sold in 50-inch screen sizes. The closest size you can get an OLED TV in is 48-inches, and we’ve included a few 48-inch models if you want to go down that route.

Hisense 50E77NQTUK

This QLED screen from Hisense supports Dolby Vision HDR for an improved HDR performance, as well as Dolby Atmos audio for more immersive sound (when pumped through a compatible soundbar). The VIDAA interface supports a wide range of apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more; while this is one of the first sets to support Freely, which brings all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps into one place.

Panasonic TX-50MX800B

This Panasonic TV has Fire TV integration, which bestows Alexa voice control upon as well as hundreds of entertainent apps to choose from. Unlike older Panasonic TVs, you won’t be starved off choice when it comes to finding something to watch. This TV also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos for picture and sound, as well as HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG; so no matter what you’re watching, you’ll be able to get the best performance the TV is capable of. Definitely one to keep an eye for Black Friday.

TCL 50C805K

TCL has been very aggressive when it comes to discounts for its TVs, and this Mini LED is no different. In fact, it’s one of the cheapest Mini LED deals we’ve seen. Mini LED offers better black levels, improved brightness and contrast over standard LCD LED TVs, and with its Quantum Dot panel, it can also show a wider range of colours. Through in Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rates for gaming, and this is a belting price for a Mini LED TV.

LG 50NANO82T6B

LG’s putting is Nanocell TVs on sale for Black Friday, and this brand new 2024 model comes with Alexa voice control built in, Freeview Play fpr the UK catch-up apps and of course webOS, which brings the likes of Disney+, Apple TV+, and Netflix into view. For home cinema fans this model also comes with Filmmaker mode, displaying films and TV series in the way the creator intended. You can get this 50-inch for £380 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

Panasonic TX-48MZ700B

Our first OLED deal, though this is a 48-inch TV as OLEDs aren’t made in 50-inch sizes. You get Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ support for the best picture performance, while for gaming there’s ALLM and VRR for a fast and slick gaming performance with your console of choice. The interface is Android TV, bringing plenty of entertainment apps to the table as well as Google Assistant search and voice control. This is one of the cheapest OLED Black Friday deals we’ve seen.

