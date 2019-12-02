Today is your last chance to make the most of the Amazon Cyber Monday deals with some shiny lightening offers available on Shark vacuum cleaners. With 45% off, pick up the Shark NV681UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just £154.

Usually retailing at a steep £279.99, the RRP has already dropped from its review price of £299.99. Now down to £154, there is a £125.99 saving to clean up on this Cyber Monday deal before it all ends at midnight.

Admittedly, it’s not the cheapest it’s ever been. However, if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner this side of Christmas, for an 8 out of 10 Trusted Reviews rated vacuum cleaner, this is definitely up there with our top picks for a capable floorcare appliance.

The Shark NV681UKT Upright Vacuum cleaner is a very versatile piece of kit, which is exactly what you want when trying to tidy your home, with different surfaces, small nooks and individual household needs needing their boxes ticked. With its Lift-Away design, the Shark vacuum will easily transition and click into place as a handheld device, making hoovering up stairs and furniture that bit more straightforward.

Its swivel design also means you can bend and turn to reach all those hard to reach places. At the front there are also LED lights, allowing you to see the dirt in front of you and ensure a slap-up job.

Equipped with power brush tools, the suction on this machine is impressive. The Shark NV681UKT also comes with a nifty pet hair brush, making this an ideal model for pet owners constantly having to clean up after their shedding cats and dogs.

Holding true to more traditional upright vacuum cleaners, this is a corded model that, although doesn’t host some of the more flexible offerings of cordless, is reliable without risk of running out of battery life.

As we stated in our review: “The updated Shark NV681UKT remains an effective and incredibly versatile cleaner. A fully-fledged upright, Lift-Away cylinder and a hybrid of the two mean that few vacuuming tasks are left wanting”

Now with a 45% saving, there’s no time like the present to pick up this massively discounted Shark vacuum cleaner – especially when the deal expires in 14 hours.

