You’ve got until midnight tonight to take advantage of these massive Black Friday discounts on a range of Tile Bluetooth trackers − you can save yourself up to 46%.

If you’re not familiar with Tile, it makes trackers that help you, well, not lose things. Whether you want two, four or just the one tracker, there’s a terrific saving to be had here.

But which tracker should you go for − the Tile Mate, the Tile Slim, the Tile Pro, or a combination?

Well, if you want the cheapest option the choice is obvious, with a single Tile Mate down to £13.99 from £19.99 − that’s £6 (or 30%) off. The Mate has a range of 150ft and measures in at 35 x 35 x 6.2mm.

The Tile Pro is a little bit bigger, at 41.6 x 41.6 x 6.5mm, but it has a range of 300ft. A two-pack is down to just £26.99 from £49.99, which is a reduction of £23 (46%).

Finally, there’s the Tile Slim, which has a 100ft range. It has a slightly larger footprint but, as its name suggests, it’s super slim so you can easily squeeze it into a wallet. Its exact measurements are 54 x 54 x 2.4mm.

It’s available as part of a four-pack combo (two Slims, two Mates), which has been price slashed to £34.99 from £64.99 − a £30 (46%) reduction. A new version of the Tile Slim recently came out, but this discount only applies to the 2018 model.

Three of these discounts are due to expire at midnight tonight (Friday, November 29), so you’ll have to move fast to take advantage.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for buying advice.

