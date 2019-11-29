Get up to 46% off the Tile Pro and other Bluetooth trackers − but the offer ends at midnight

You’ve got until midnight tonight to take advantage of these massive Black Friday discounts on a range of Tile Bluetooth trackers − you can save yourself up to 46%.

If you’re not familiar with Tile, it makes trackers that help you, well, not lose things. Whether you want two, four or just the one tracker, there’s a terrific saving to be had here.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Up to 46% off Tile Bluetooth trackers

Tile Mate (one-pack)

150ft range, 35 x 35 x 6.2mm − proper bargain basement stuff.

Amazon

|

Save £6 (30%)

|

£13.99

View Deal

£13.99

|

Save £6 (30%)

|

Amazon

Tile Pro (two-pack)

300ft range, 41.6 x 41.6 x 6.5mm − this deal ends at midnight!

Amazon

|

Save £23 (46%)

|

£26.99

View Deal

£26.99

|

Save £23 (46%)

|

Amazon

Tile Mate (four-pack)

100ft range, 54 x 54 x 2.4mm − this deal ends at midnight!

Amazon

|

Save £25 (45%)

|

£29.99

View Deal

£29.99

|

Save £25 (45%)

|

Amazon

Tile Mate and Tile Slim combo pack (2 x Mate, 2 x Slim)

The best of both worlds − this deal ends at midnight!

Amazon

|

Save £30 (46%)

|

£34.99

View Deal

£34.99

|

Save £30 (46%)

|

Amazon

But which tracker should you go for − the Tile Mate, the Tile Slim, the Tile Pro, or a combination?

Well, if you want the cheapest option the choice is obvious, with a single Tile Mate down to £13.99 from £19.99 − that’s £6 (or 30%) off. The Mate has a range of 150ft and measures in at 35 x 35 x 6.2mm.

The Tile Pro is a little bit bigger, at 41.6 x 41.6 x 6.5mm, but it has a range of 300ft. A two-pack is down to just £26.99 from £49.99, which is a reduction of £23 (46%).

Finally, there’s the Tile Slim, which has a 100ft range. It has a slightly larger footprint but, as its name suggests, it’s super slim so you can easily squeeze it into a wallet. Its exact measurements are 54 x 54 x 2.4mm.

It’s available as part of a four-pack combo (two Slims, two Mates), which has been price slashed to £34.99 from £64.99 − a £30 (46%) reduction. A new version of the Tile Slim recently came out, but this discount only applies to the 2018 model.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Up to 46% off Tile Bluetooth trackers

Tile Mate (one-pack)

150ft range, 35 x 35 x 6.2mm − proper bargain basement stuff.

Amazon

|

Save £6 (30%)

|

£13.99

View Deal

£13.99

|

Save £6 (30%)

|

Amazon

Tile Pro (two-pack)

300ft range, 41.6 x 41.6 x 6.5mm − this deal ends at midnight!

Amazon

|

Save £23 (46%)

|

£26.99

View Deal

£26.99

|

Save £23 (46%)

|

Amazon

Tile Mate (four-pack)

100ft range, 54 x 54 x 2.4mm − this deal ends at midnight!

Amazon

|

Save £25 (45%)

|

£29.99

View Deal

£29.99

|

Save £25 (45%)

|

Amazon

Tile Mate and Tile Slim combo pack (2 x Mate, 2 x Slim)

The best of both worlds − this deal ends at midnight!

Amazon

|

Save £30 (46%)

|

£34.99

View Deal

£34.99

|

Save £30 (46%)

|

Amazon

Three of these discounts are due to expire at midnight tonight (Friday, November 29), so you’ll have to move fast to take advantage.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us on Twitter @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for buying advice.

Aatif Sulleyman
Deputy News and Features Editor
Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …
Aatif Sulleyman

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor