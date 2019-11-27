This 43-inch Philips Ambilight smart TV is only £349 this Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner and the deals are already here. Now, you can get this Philips smart TV for just £349.

We’ve been searching for the best Black Friday deals and spotted this Philips Ambilight 43PUS6754 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, down from an RRP of £400.

Black Friday Savings - 43-inch Philips 43PUS6754 smart TV for £349

The 43PUS6754 is one of Philips entry-level 2019 TVs. It comes with Philips’ Ambilight features, which see the colours of the film or programme you’re watching projected behind the television. This makes for a more immersive experience when enjoying your favourite new films.

However, there is no mention of Alexa support, so users will have to make do with the Philips Saphi Smart TV menu instead of voice controls.

In terms of design, this set looks pretty nice. It’s got silver bezels with matching feet and won’t look out of place in your living room. It’s a decent sized set at 43-inches. If you’re limited on space though, you can check the other dimensions in the image above.

There’s more value for money too, when you consider that Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are included. Dolby Atmos can provide a more immersive soundscape, taking your home cinema experience one step closer to the real cinema.

Meanwhile, Dolby Vision was originally developed as a way for televisions to display a wider number of colours. Now, you can enjoy improved visuals with Dolby Vision in your living room.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, then this could be a great chance to take advantage of Black Friday savings.

