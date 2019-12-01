Black Friday is over, but thankfully the sales aren’t. You can grab this sustainable House of Marley Get Together Bluetooth speaker for just £90.99, down from £155.43 on Amazon.

That’s a 41% discount, one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on Bluetooth speakers. Not only are you saving your cash, you’re also making an environmentally conscious choice if you purchase a House of Marley speaker.

Save 41% on this House of Marley Get Together Bluetooth Speaker House of Marley Get Together speaker Pick up an environmentally conscious Bluetooth speaker for less in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

The company uses sustainable materials in all their products. They said: “The exclusive Rewind fabric cover and natural bamboo front and back panels are not only beautiful but highly sustainable, supporting the general welfare of our planet.

“Rewind fabric is weaved from recycled materials to create a durable, high-quality product. It is constructed from a distinctive blend of 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled PET.”

Honestly, you can probably get a better speaker for the same money if sound quality is your priority. However, the House of Marley Get Together is ideal for those prioritising sustainability and design.

It’s a nice looking speaker and the company’s eco-friendly outlook might take the sting out of your purchasing guilt. It’s available in various colour combinations and we love the bamboo on the front of the speaker.

If you’re a budding eco-warrior who needs a new Bluetooth speaker, this is the Black Friday deal for you. There aren’t many other products in the Bluetooth speaker market with such a focus on sustainability, as a result House of Marley products have a fairly unique environmental appeal.

