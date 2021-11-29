40% off Amazon Echo Auto, get Alexa in your car

Amazon is continuing massive price drops for its own hardware. The latest of which is the Echo Auto, which has been reduced in price to just £29.99 for today only.

The purpose of this little widget is to add some smart home features to your otherwise dumb car. The slim device works with your phone, which provides the data needed to access Amazon’s cloud-based assistant, and can help you do things using your voice while you’re on the road.

Save 40% on the Amazon Echo Auto If you’ve always wanted to have Alexa in your car, then today’s the day to make that dream a reality with this smashing discount on Echo Auto, now down to just £29.99 Amazon

Was £49.99 now £29.99 save 40% View Deal

One advantage of this is to give you fewer reasons to get distracted by your phone while driving. Instead of messing around looking for the next podcast episode, you can just ask Alexa to play it for you. You can, naturally, stream from Audible and Amazon Music, if you use those services. If you want to hear news, you can also play headlines from places like the BBC and Sky News.

Lots of the standard Echo hardware features are available too, so you can voice call anyone with an Alexa, as well as drop in on devices you own, which would be great fun if you announce to your kitchen Alexa that you’re on your way back, like some sort of high tech ghost.

The other big advantage to Alexa in your car would also be getting your smart home ready as you drive home. Get the heating turned on, the lights ready and maybe even start some mood music playing.

As with all Amazon’s hardware voice assistants, if in-car privacy is important to you, there’s a hardware switch to mute the microphones so your mutterings don’t get heard and processed by Amazon.

The Echo Auto is compatible with most cars, although you need to check on Amazon to be absolutely sure. The device uses a standard aux connection to your car stereo, so one of those is essential. You’ll also need a power source to connect the included USB cable.

Save 40% on the Amazon Echo Auto If you’ve always wanted to have Alexa in your car, then today’s the day to make that dream a reality with this smashing discount on Echo Auto, now down to just £29.99 Amazon

Was £49.99 now £29.99 save 40% View Deal

As Black Friday 2021 draws to a close, why not check out the best Black Friday Deals we have found online and save money on everything from coffee machines to cameras.