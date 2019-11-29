If you’re looking for a new Chromebook this Black Friday, we might just found the deal for you: the Asus Chromebook Flip CA433TA.

Right now John Lewis is offering this miniature laptop marvel for a flipping ridiculous (see what we did there?) £399. That’s an impressive £100 price cut.

Asus Chromebook Flip for £399 Save £100 on Asus Chromebook Flip 433TA A great laptop for students, this Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge to turn it into tablet.

The Asus Chromebook Flip presents a combination you might not have realise you wanted – the web-based efficiency of Chrome OS with a 2-in-1 hybrid form factor. It all makes perfect sense when you lay it out like that.

We’re fans of the Asus Chromebook Flip range in general, having given the previous Asus Chromebook Flip model an 8/10 review. We praised that device’s slick design, crisp display and reliable performance, which should all apply to the newer model.

This particular SKU is the Asus Chromebook Flip CA433TA, which comes with an Intel Core M3 CPU and 4GB RAM. That might be a modest set-up for a bog-standard laptop, but it’s ideal for the light web-based tasks you’ll be doing in Chrome OS. And you can bet it’ll sip the juice too.

Elsewhere the Chromebook’s 14-inch Full HD touch display can be flipped around 360 degrees, essentially turning it into a tablet. Its NanoEdge design means minimal side bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. This thing’s dinky.

The Flip also comes with 64GB of eMMC storage, while three USB ports should see to all your connectivity needs. Asus is known for offering a solid, tactile typing experience through its keyboards too.

All in all, it’s the ideal laptop for students looking for a super-portable device that can handle web research and work processing, while being capable of lasting the day. The device’s flexible hinge also means that it can operate in a whole bunch of situations, whether at a desk, a cramped cafe table, or on your lap in a dorm room bed.

