Get £50 off these brand new B&W PX5 noise-cancelling headphones

Black Friday is technically over, with Cyber Monday rolling into view, but that hasn’t stopped the deals from dropping. Bowers and Wilkins has stripped £50 off its brand new PX5 noise-cancelling headphones.

Considering these headphones only come to market several weeks ago, this deal brings them down from £269 to £219.

Bowers & Wilkins are known for their great-sounding products and the PX5 look to continue this trend. They sport custom 35mm drivers inside the earpads that have been designed and tuned by the same people who designed the the 800 Diamond speakers that can be found in the Abbey Road recording studios.

The PX5 are a smaller, more lightweight alternative to the flagship PX7 over-ears, and have been conceived with lifestyle activities in mind. B&W has spared no expense with the manufacture of these headphones, with the PX5 built out of a carbon fibre composite that helps reduce the impact of vibrations from the earpads travelling across the headband.

Battery life is a decent 25 hours with active noise cancellation on. If they’re short of battery, a quick 15 minute top-up is enough to power an additional 5 hours of playback.

The ANC is the same hybrid version as seen on the PX7, so you can adjust the levels to your liking, or the ANC can be switched to adaptive mode so it changes depending on what’s happening in the surrounding environment.

Lift the earpad up and the music stops with the Px5’s onboard wear sensor. Put the earpad back and music will resume as if nothing has happened. Nifty.

