£36.99 for Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Save big on the excellent Switch exclusive

Nintendo games barely ever get big reductions, so seeing a recent release like Luigi’s Mansion 3 get a notable Black Friday price-drop like this is certainly cause to get excited.

Currys currently has the game, which is a Switch exclusive and one of the notable releases for the platform this year, for £36.99. That’s a stonking price for a seriously fun game we’ve struggled to put down since we loaded it onto our Switch.

That’s a lower price than we found on Amazon, where it currently sells for £44. It’s also £49.99 if you want to download it directly to your Switch console.

The game puts you in the dungarees of Luigi’s as he aims to rescue his friends, including Mario of course, from a very odd hotel. There are puzzles aplenty along the way and some seriously fun gameplay, along with all the charm you’d expect from a game in the Mario series.

In our Luigi’s Mansion 3 review, we noted how it was ‘bags of fun’, ‘easy to pick up and play’ and ‘a quirky environment to get lost in’. We summed the game up in our Verdict by saying, “If you’re looking for a challenge then Luigi’s Mansion 3 might not be for you. The game is only mildly difficult but – for most – that won’t really matter. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an absolute delight from start to finish, bursting with charm and re-playable mechanics.”

That feels like a ringing endorsement from us, especially at this even lower price.

