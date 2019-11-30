The £350 off this Samsung QLED makes it a great deal for gamers

Samsung’s 2019 QLED range has offered great low-latency times for gamers, and with this deal on the Samsung Q80R, you get to enjoy favourite games in the best way possible

With this deal over at Richer Sounds, the QE55Q80R has dropped from its previous price of £1349 to a smidge under a £1000.

Get £200 off this five-star rated Samsung QLED Samsung QE55Q80R QLED TV Samsung's mid-range QLED offers great 4K upscaling, supreme gaming skills and terrific image quality at the lowest price we've seen for it yet

When we tested this TV in June 2019 – awarding it five-stars in the process – it’s RRP was £2000. That means anyone who purchases this TV will have saved a grand on the original price.

Despite being in the middle of Samsung’s QLED range, it still carries features found in the more upscale TVs. You get Samsung’s fantastic 4K Quantum Processor that can upscale non-4K sources to almost 4K quality. And it works, brilliantly.

Peak HDR performance is 1500 nits, so you get a bright picture to do justice to punchy, colourful HDR images. And what’s more, the Q80R has the Ultra Wide Viewing angle technology so you can enjoy those bright, punchy images from anywhere you sit in the room.

And you get plenty of bang for your buck elsewhere. For games it’s a great choice, with 20ms of latency for buttery-smooth inputs and high contrast images that make it worth considering as games monitor.

At £2000, we felt that was a not inconsiderable sum of money to fork over for this set. Now that it’s half that amount, it’s a much more attractive deal, whether you want to enjoy your films/TV shows in pristine quality or play your games with a rapid response time, the Q80R is great pick.

TV & Audio Editor