This £300 43-inch LG 4K TV Black Friday bargain is an absolute steal

For many, Black Friday is the best time of year to snap up a killer saving on a new TV, and if that’s you, you’ll want to check out this LG 4K TV deal. 

Already a bargain, the LG 43UM7000PLA, a 43-inch LG 4K Ultra TV, can now be had for £299, £50 less than the usual going price at AO.com.

For your cash you’ll get a 3840 x 2160 panel that supports the HDR10 standard, which means Netflix content will look richer and more vivid. The LG 43UM7000PLA also features Freeview Play, which gives you streamlined access to catch-up services like BBC iPlayer and All 4, as well as the standard digital terrestrial TV channels without the need for a separate set-top box.

In terms of connections, you get four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an LNB satellite connection, so if you’d rather get hooked up to Freesat instead of Freeview, that’ll be no bother.

There’s a built-in Wi-Fi module for streaming on-demand content, and the remote control features quick launch buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, meaning once you’re set up, and you’ve connected the LG 43UM7000PLA to your Internet service, tapping into the likes of The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Man In The High Castle is as easy as, well, pressing a button.

If the LG 43UM7000PLA isn’t quite what you’re after, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals here – as well as other great bargains on all of the other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Thomas Newton
Thomas Newton

