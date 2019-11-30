This £300 43-inch LG 4K TV Black Friday bargain is an absolute steal

For many, Black Friday is the best time of year to snap up a killer saving on a new TV, and if that’s you, you’ll want to check out this LG 4K TV deal.
Already a bargain, the LG 43UM7000PLA, a 43-inch LG 4K Ultra TV, can now be had for £299, £50 less than the usual going price at AO.com.
For your cash you’ll get a 3840 x 2160 panel that supports the HDR10 standard, which means Netflix content will look richer and more vivid. The LG 43UM7000PLA also features Freeview Play, which gives you streamlined access to catch-up services like BBC iPlayer and All 4, as well as the standard digital terrestrial TV channels without the need for a separate set-top box.
In terms of connections, you get four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an LNB satellite connection, so if you’d rather get hooked up to Freesat instead of Freeview, that’ll be no bother.
There’s a built-in Wi-Fi module for streaming on-demand content, and the remote control features quick launch buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, meaning once you’re set up, and you’ve connected the LG 43UM7000PLA to your Internet service, tapping into the likes of The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Man In The High Castle is as easy as, well, pressing a button.
If the LG 43UM7000PLA isn’t quite what you’re after, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals here – as well as other great bargains on all of the other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
iPhone 11 Pro – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive)
By using the Trusted Reviews exclusive code – TRUSTEDBF1 – use can get rid of the upfront cost on this incredible iPhone 11 Pro contract, getting you one of the best Black Friday deals for less.
Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Voice Control (2-year warranty)
One of the best sound bars on the market just got even better thanks to John Lewis' incredible £70 Black Friday discount. Incredible sound quality never felt so good.
Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow (includes 6 months of Spotify Premium)
Finally, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deal we've been waiting for. Not only at its lowest price yet, but also with six months of Spotify Premium on the house.
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)
Offering superb value for money, Three's unlimited data SIM is half price for the first six months of your contract. Even when the price levels out at £20 a month, that still makes it one of the most affordable SIM contracts of its kind on the market.
