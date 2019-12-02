Bag a £30 saving on Powerbeats Pro this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday savings are here. Now, you can get 14% off Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. They’re down from £219.95 to £189.

It’s that time of year. There are still plenty of savings to be made. This discount offers a chance to get hold of some Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for less.

Cyber Monday Music - Save £30 on Powerbeats Pro Powerbeats Pro These wireless headphones are perfect for running or gym work and they're very comfortable to wear on-the-go.

When we tested the Powerbeats Pro we were impressed with their stable, comfortable fit, battery life and sound quality.

Trusted Reviews’ Andrew Wilson said: “The Beats PowerBeats Pro have a sporty design. That Beats logo on the back of each earpiece automatically makes them street earphones too. I find them near-perfect for runs, but there are no bright pink or lime green parts (common in sporty pairs) that might put you off wearing them with a business suit.

“If you love the idea of wire-free earphones but hate the current pairs’ battery life standards, the Beats PowerBeats Pro are pretty much perfect. They last as long as some wired, or even full-size, wireless headphones. Sure, the charger case is big, but the compromise is worth it. Sound quality is very good by Beats standards too, although they are better at delivering impact and vitality than fidelity and subtlety.”

Cyber Monday Music - Save £30 on Powerbeats Pro Powerbeats Pro These wireless headphones are perfect for running or gym work and they're very comfortable to wear on-the-go.

So, if you’re in the market for some wireless headphones that are versatile, these could be the choice for you. They look stylish, they’re great for running or gym work and they’re comfortable to use.

They’re not for complete audiophiles, perhaps, but they pack good sound quality and impressive comfort. This is a solid Cyber Monday saving on a good sounding set of wireless headphones that are ideal for exercising with.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…