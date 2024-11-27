Take flight with 30% off the DJI Mini 3 this Black Friday

Is a drone on your wishlist this Christmas? The DJI Mini 3 with remote control has dropped to just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

That’s 30% off this lightweight drone’s usual £569 price, saving you £170 when you shop today. You could spend that money on drone essentials like extra batteries and memory cards or put it right back in your pocket ready for the busy holiday season.

This deal also happens to mark the lowest we’ve seen the DJI Mini 3 and remote bundle drop in price during its time on Amazon, making this the ideal time to shop if you’re looking to pick one up in the coming months.

The price has also dropped to $329 in the States, giving our US readers their own chance to nab a discount on the drone.

Is the DJI Mini 3 worth buying?

DJI's latest small drone is a winner Pros Great value as an entry-level drone

Stunning overall video and image quality

Lightweight and portable design Cons Can’t quite match the DJI Mini 3 Pro for preformance

Photos lose quality when cropping

No Active Track

The Mini 3 is a sub-249g drone from DJI that folds up to a compact size for easy transportation. The lightweight design means that this drone is subject to fewer flying restrictions under UK law compared to larger models from the brand, making it a better pick for casual users and drone enthusiasts.

Key features here include a 1/1.3-inch sensor and dual native ISO for 4K HDR videos day and night, True Vertical Shooting for posting directly for Instagram and TikTok and a 38-minute battery life.

The drone is kitted with a 3-axis gimbal for smooth, stable video and has a 10km HD video transmission (not that you’ll need to explore anywhere near that far in the UK).

The drone is also packed with different flight patterns and shooting modes, along with a Return to Home function for when you’re ready to pack up.

“While not as well-equipped as its pricier Pro cousin, the Mini 3 is an excellent entry-level drone that delivers a lot for its low price. It’s easy to fly, pocket-sized, has incredible battery life and its camera performs better than anything else in this price range. Another brilliant drone from DJI”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our 4.5-star review of the drone.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 3 review.

