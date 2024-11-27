Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Take flight with 30% off the DJI Mini 3 this Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Is a drone on your wishlist this Christmas? The DJI Mini 3 with remote control has dropped to just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

That’s 30% off this lightweight drone’s usual £569 price, saving you £170 when you shop today. You could spend that money on drone essentials like extra batteries and memory cards or put it right back in your pocket ready for the busy holiday season. 

Save 30% on the DJI Mini 3 drone

Save 30% on the DJI Mini 3 drone

This DJI Mini 3 and remote control bundle is a Black Friday bargain at £399. Save 30% (£170) when you buy the lightweight drone today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £569
  • £399
View Deal

This deal also happens to mark the lowest we’ve seen the DJI Mini 3 and remote bundle drop in price during its time on Amazon, making this the ideal time to shop if you’re looking to pick one up in the coming months. 

The price has also dropped to $329 in the States, giving our US readers their own chance to nab a discount on the drone.

Is the DJI Mini 3 worth buying? 

The DJI Mini 3 mid-flight
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

DJI's latest small drone is a winner

Pros

  • Great value as an entry-level drone
  • Stunning overall video and image quality
  • Lightweight and portable design

Cons

  • Can’t quite match the DJI Mini 3 Pro for preformance
  • Photos lose quality when cropping
  • No Active Track

The Mini 3 is a sub-249g drone from DJI that folds up to a compact size for easy transportation. The lightweight design means that this drone is subject to fewer flying restrictions under UK law compared to larger models from the brand, making it a better pick for casual users and drone enthusiasts. 

Key features here include a 1/1.3-inch sensor and dual native ISO for 4K HDR videos day and night, True Vertical Shooting for posting directly for Instagram and TikTok and a 38-minute battery life. 

The drone is kitted with a 3-axis gimbal for smooth, stable video and has a 10km HD video transmission (not that you’ll need to explore anywhere near that far in the UK). 

The drone is also packed with different flight patterns and shooting modes, along with a Return to Home function for when you’re ready to pack up. 

“While not as well-equipped as its pricier Pro cousin, the Mini 3 is an excellent entry-level drone that delivers a lot for its low price. It’s easy to fly, pocket-sized, has incredible battery life and its camera performs better than anything else in this price range. Another brilliant drone from DJI”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our 4.5-star review of the drone. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 3 review

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for a 360º 8K action camera? This Insta360 X4 deal is for you

You might like…

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 32 mins ago
If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

Jon Mundy 46 mins ago
The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 57 mins ago
Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access