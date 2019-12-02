3 months of Amazon Prime now just £11.99 – Perfect for Christmas

The deals are still flowing this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, so it’s still well worth signing up to Amazon Prime – especially with this superb deal.

Head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page right now and you’ll be able to sign up for three months of Amazon Prime for just £11.99. That’s literally half the usual price.

Half price Amazon Prime membership 50% off 3 month Amazon Prime membership Free one-day delivery for Cyber Monday, last-minute delivery over Christmas, access to Christmas movies via Prime Video + Premier League matches if you're a footie fan. Get in.

Sign up now and many of the subsequent Cyber Monday deals you buy will be eligible for free next day delivery. This will also come in very handy in a few weeks time when you remember all the last minute gifts and groceries you’d forgotten to pick up. With Prime you’ll be able to shop right up to Christmas without paying the price on postage.

There are also a whole bunch of additional perks to being a Prime member. Prime Video is one of the biggest and best streaming services on the internet, right up there with Netflix. Prime membership grants you free access to thousands of hours of original TV shows and blockbuster movies – not to mention 20 exclusive Premier League football matches in December.

Prime Music isn’t quite such an impressive freebie – it’s certainly no Spotify or Apple Music – but it’s still a nice thing to have as part of a Prime membership. It gives you a rotating selection of 2 million tracks which can be streamed or downloaded for offline listening. What’s more, Prime members can upgrade to the far more complete Amazon Music Unlimited service for an extra £7.99 per month.

If reading e-books is more your thing, Prime membership will also get you access to Prime Reading. This gives you access to a rotating selection of eBooks, magazines and comics, all as part of your subscription.

When you factor all this in (not to mention all the January shopping you’ll be doing), you’ll see that a now is the perfect time for a three-month Prime subscription. If you’re not a member, we’d recommend signing up to this deal pronto.

Make sure to drop by our official Cyber Monday deals hub to hoover up those last deals.

