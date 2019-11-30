Bring cinema sound home with this £250 saving on an LG SL8YG soundbar

Still searching for a Black Friday bargain? LG’s Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Sl8YG soundbar has had £250 lopped off its price at a number of online retailers.

You can get the SL8YG for £449 at a number of places, but we’re going to go for Currys PC World. Buying the soundbar entitles you to getting a free six-month Spotify Premium subscription, and you get a two-year guarantee.

Having tested the SL8YG when it was priced at £699 earlier this year, we’re confident in saying that £450 is a very good price to grab this soundbar/subwoofer combo.

Inside the chassis is a 3.1.2 system, with three front-firing speakers, a wireless subwoofer and two up-firing driver units for Atmos sound.

Audio performance is slick with expansive height channels making for a tall soundstage, with the speaker capable of producing a big, if front-heavy, soundstage.

With this price drop, you can get the SPK8-S wireless rear system for £150 and turn this into a full surround system for less money that it cost to buy the soundbar/sub when first released.

It’s certainly a looker when compared to other soundbars. Sleek, distinctive and modern in its aesthetics, the SL8YG would spruce any home cinema set-up with its style.

Atmos and DTS:X are both covered, so whatever audio on you 4K Blu-ray you’re playing, it should be played. It can also passthrough HDR10 and Dolby Vision signals if you fancy routing a 4K Blu-ray player or AV receiver through it.

The ‘G’ on the model name stands for Google Assistant, so if you’re integrated into that smart system you can ask for updates about the weather, your schedule and play music through the speaker in that manner. And having it compatible with Google Assistant means you can set the soundbar up within a multi-room system.

