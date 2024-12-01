Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Rest easy knowing you’ve saved 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress

A mattress is an investment and a good one rarely comes cheap. This makes Black Friday the perfect time to pick up your next mattress at a sizeable discount.

Head to Amazon today to save 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress and pay just £599.25. That’s close to £200 off the mattress’ original £799 price, making this a fantastic time to shop. 

Save 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress this Black Friday

Don’t miss this opportunity to get a plush new Simba mattress for nearly £200 less. The Simba Hybrid double mattress is currently £599.25, or 25% off its usual price of £799.

If you’re hesitant about purchasing a mattress online because you’re unable to test it out yourself, don’t fear. This Simba mattress comes with a 200-night trial, allowing you to send it back for free if you don’t find yourself getting a good night’s sleep. 

The Hybrid is a double (135 x 190cm) mattress from Simba that combines the brand’s Simbatex foam and Aerocoil springs. 

This six-layered mattress features a Simba ReGen foam base layer, followed by a ‘no roll-off’ SupportCore base and a Certipur stability layer. This is topped with 2000 titanium alloy Aerocoil micro springs for comfort and to support spinal alignment, followed by a layer of open-cell graphite-infused SimbaTex foam to encourage airflow and elasticity. Finally, this last layer is topped with a soft, breathable cover with a zip-off top for washing and replacing. 

The mattress is described as having a medium firmness and is made in the UK, reducing transport emissions during delivery. 

If you’re not set on Simba, we’d also recommend checking out Emma’s deal on the company’s NextGen Premium mattress

