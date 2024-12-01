Rest easy knowing you’ve saved 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress

A mattress is an investment and a good one rarely comes cheap. This makes Black Friday the perfect time to pick up your next mattress at a sizeable discount.

Head to Amazon today to save 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress and pay just £599.25. That’s close to £200 off the mattress’ original £799 price, making this a fantastic time to shop.

Save 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress this Black Friday Don’t miss this opportunity to get a plush new Simba mattress for nearly £200 less. The Simba Hybrid double mattress is currently £599.25, or 25% off its usual price of £799. Amazon

Was £799

£599.25 View Deal

If you’re hesitant about purchasing a mattress online because you’re unable to test it out yourself, don’t fear. This Simba mattress comes with a 200-night trial, allowing you to send it back for free if you don’t find yourself getting a good night’s sleep.

The Hybrid is a double (135 x 190cm) mattress from Simba that combines the brand’s Simbatex foam and Aerocoil springs.

This six-layered mattress features a Simba ReGen foam base layer, followed by a ‘no roll-off’ SupportCore base and a Certipur stability layer. This is topped with 2000 titanium alloy Aerocoil micro springs for comfort and to support spinal alignment, followed by a layer of open-cell graphite-infused SimbaTex foam to encourage airflow and elasticity. Finally, this last layer is topped with a soft, breathable cover with a zip-off top for washing and replacing.

The mattress is described as having a medium firmness and is made in the UK, reducing transport emissions during delivery.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re not set on Simba, we’d also recommend checking out Emma’s deal on the company’s NextGen Premium mattress.