Get the festive tunes blaring and invest in a second generation Sonos One speaker at a fantastic price this Black Friday, now down to just £159 in the sale.

When it comes to Christmas, one of the best parts is putting your favourite festive bangers on repeat and merrily singing along, with a glass of mulled wine in one hand and a Brussels sprout in the other. Ensuring your sound system is up to scratch is of the upmost importance, then. Luckily this Sonos One reduction means you save £40 off the second gen Sonos One speaker.

Sonos One Black Friday Deal Sonos One (Gen 2) - The powerful Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in, White Packing a supreme sound that far outstretches its size, also benefit from voice assistance, making this the smart speaker to have with a winning combination of impressive audio and the smarts of Alexa and Google Assistant.

Retailing at a steep £199, with this 20% saving you can now pick up the Sonos One for just £159 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Confused about where the Sonos One places itself amongst the rest of the Sonos speaker range. Described in our 9 out 10 review, the Sonos One is much like the Sonos Play:1, but with a bit more smarts about it.

Packing a number of voice assistants to suit your smart home ecosystem, you can utilise the likes of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant and use voice commands to play the tunes you want to hear.

Of course, as a speaker it’s crucial that the sound it emits is also of a decent quality, which you can expect from the Sonos One. Offering both depth and clarity, for a small speaker it packs an impressive sound. Compiling of twin class D amplifiers, there’s also a two driver set up with a mid/bass driver and a tweeter, ensuring an impressive range from those rich baselines to heavenly highs.

As a bookshelf speaker, it’s also beautifully designed with brand new touch controls and six microphones to ensure whichever voice assistant you choose picks up on your every word.

The Sonos range also offers a buildable sound, allowing you to connect and listen to your speakers separately wherever you dot them around your home, or as one giant sound machine for when the party really gets started.

Whether you’re more of a fan of ‘Fairytale of New York’ or ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’, the Sonos One speaker will ensure you listen to your favourite Christmas jams in the quality intended, just at the cheaper price of £159. Everyone’s a winner.

