If you haven’t already bagged yourself an Amazon Echo Dot then this deal might be for you – and the best thing is that you get two of them.

Using the code ‘ECHODOT2PACK‘ you can bag yourself 2x Echo Dot (3rd gen) for a mere £39.99. That’s actually cheaper than the usual RRP for one (that’s £40). We’d call that a best Black Friday deal if we ever saw one.

2x Echo Dots – Black Friday deal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Grey Fabric Using the code ECHODOT2PACK you can get two Echo Dots for less than the price one normally would cost. Great if you want to add some smarts to your house.

The Echo Dot is really handy smart home devices that adds Alexa to your house on the cheap. You can ask Alexa to tell you basic stuff like the weather or the news, and more complex stuff like altering the temperature on your smart thermostat. It can also control your lights, either by using bulbs from the likes of Hue or a smart plug.

We loved the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) when we reviewed it earlier in the year, applauding its ‘clean and loud audio’, the ‘improved design’ and the mutiple ways to output music. Our review verdict said: “While the previous Echo Dots were cheap ways to extend smart home control all over your home, they weren’t the most attractive devices and had weedy sounds. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same.”

We continued by saying, “The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness.”

2x Echo Dots – Black Friday deal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Grey Fabric Using the code ECHODOT2PACK you can get two Echo Dots for less than the price one normally would cost. Great if you want to add some smarts to your house.

