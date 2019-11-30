Annoy your neighbours with a £170 off the crazy-loud UE Megablast speaker

You can expect Amazon to drop the deal hammer on one of Ultimate Ear’s wireless speakers, and so they have with the Megablast, which has received a not inconsiderable £170 off its asking price.

That’s a huge discount for this wireless speaker, and sees the Megablast drop from RRP of £260 to under £99.

We reviewed this speaker a while back and enjoyed the performance it provided. This is a tower speaker that blasts out a 360-degree sound and, as has become the norm for UE speakers, can go ridiculously loud. Bass hounds will get a kick out of this speaker; as we noted in our review, it can be very overpowering.

Like the rest of UE’s speakers, it has a very robust design that’s able to withstand plenty of damage. Its IP67 rating means that it’s both waterproof and dustproof and can be submerged under 1m of water for 30 minutes.

The Megablast comes in an array of colours, but this deal is specific to the black finish so if you want this deal, that’s the colour you’ll have to get. UE have quoted battery life as 16 hours, perfect for those who want to take this speaker with them out of the house.

It’s also Alexa compatible for those embedded into the voice assistant ecosystem. Just by using your voice, you can ask Alexa to play tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify or TuneIn and be able to change tracks or check in on the latest weather reports.

For £99 you get massively loud speaker with Alexa smart features. What’s not to like?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …