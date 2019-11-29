Get 1/3 off this blockbuster Xbox One X and Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions bundle for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for a hot Xbox One X deal this bundle, which gathers together the 1TB version of the console, a wireless controller and Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions, has been discounted by £140.99 for Black Friday.

It’s a tasty package, which would usually set you back £439.99, but for a limited time only it’s down to £299 on John Lewis. That’s a third off − not shabby at all.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

The Xbox One X is, quite simply, the most powerful games console available right now, and it’s capable of running even the most demanding of modern titles at 4K without compromising performance. But it’s not just a console. It’s a 4K Blu-ray player too.

Yes, the Xbox Two is due to come out next year, but that doesn’t mean the Xbox One X is dead. Far from it.

Though we haven’t yet reviewed Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions, it’s earned very positive ratings across the board, with plenty of praise having been lavished on its stunning visuals and sense of fun.

The One X earned a stellar rating of 4.5/5 in our review, as well as the Trusted Reviews Recommended seal of approval. Here’s what we wrote about the Xbox One X in our comparison of the best consoles:

“In terms of exclusive titles, there’s a couple of gems on the platform … Recent updates have made Sea of Thieves into an alluring multiplayer venture, while Forza Horizon 4 is simply one of the best driving games we’ve played in quite some time.

“The likes of Crackdown 3 and the long-rumoured Fable 4 hint at an exciting future for the platform. It’s also worth noting that Microsoft has been on a spending spree as of late, acquiring plenty of studios as new first-party talent.”

As mentioned above, there’s no telling when this deal will expire, so if you’re keen we’d recommend moving quickly!

Aatif Sulleyman

