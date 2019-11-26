These Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones are half price this Black Friday

With more and more Black Friday deals coming online, these Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones are half price. Down from £250 they’re now just £124.99.

The Trusted Reviews team have been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. We think this offer, from Amazon, is a great way to get hold of some top quality headphones for less.

Half price Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones B&O Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones Black Friday is almost here and these Bang and Olufsen wireless headphones are already significantly discounted. They're half price!

These still cost £250 on the Bang and Olufsen site, but if you’re a big fan of the brand you’ll have to sidestep their site and go to Amazon to get the deal.

The Danish company claim that the headphones are remarkably durable, as well as packing great sound quality. They said: “Leather, aluminium, stainless steel and braided textile. The use of high quality and strong materials ensures lasting comfort and great durability when you’re on the move or over extended periods of time. And with leather that patinates naturally over time, Beoplay H4 is made to age with grace.”

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 headphones also have voice assistant features and associated microphone.

This model was already Bang and Olufsen’s most affordable. B&O is a high end brand which guarantees a certain level of quality, but Black Friday sales are making that quality more affordable than ever.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless, over ear headphones, then these are a quality choice from a top brand. Thanks to the Black Friday deals rush, they’re marked down to a great price-point too.

