The Shark DuoClean Cordless Truepet is a impressive, credible competitor to Dyson’s V-series. Now, getting ahead of some of the best Black Friday deals, you can get your hands on one with a hefty £100 discount. The powerful vacuum cleaner is available on AO for just £279.

The Shark has a wide variety of fixtures and fittings to help you clean those hard to reach areas, as well as offering impressively powerful cleaning and some specialised features for pet owners.

Shark make a fantastic range of hoovers, but they’re not the cheapest. They are a quality product though and can turn the chore of hoovering the house into a breeze, with strong suction and a great range of features and attachments.

If you like your household tech to be solid and dependable, and you don’t mind investing in something a little more expensive than a bog standard hoover, then this could be the cleaner for you.

When we reviewed the Shark Duoclean back in March we were hugely impressed. The vacuum cleaner merited four and a half stars from our reviewer, who wrote: “With a dedicated pet hair tool, removable battery and folding tube, Shark’s DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT has a features list as long as its name.

“Twin batteries promise super-long run-times, filtration is HEPA quality, and the potent DuoClean head sports LED headlights.

“Solid, cleverly designed and offering potent cleaning for hard floors and carpets alike, the Shark is a superb cordless vacuum. Run-times are excellent, two batteries extend cleaning admirably, and the Motorized Pet Tool is great for cat and dog owners.

If you’re in the market for a vacuum cleaner this is a great opportunity to save some money on a top end product. The Shark DuoClean is rare in being a vacuum cleaner that can stand side by side with the Dyson V-series.

