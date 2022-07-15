Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Pros Engaging and vibrant sound

The Edifier NeoBuds Pro are a fantastic choice if you’re after the powers of ANC at a more affordable price.

Our reviewer found the sound here to be fantastic, one of the most fun and dynamic-sounding earbuds we’ve tested for a less than £100. The dynamic driver delivers real bassy power, with some textured and refined bass which isn’t something you’d usually find in sub-£100 earbuds. The soundstage is described with width and that comes with some excellent vibrancy and engaging stereo imaging.

The ANC is also great, as demonstrated during testing where low-frequency noise was almost completely nullified, while a decent proportion of mid-range noise disappeared, with the seal of the silicone tips helping to remove high frequency sounds too. The performance isn’t as good as what you’d find on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, but it surprised us how close the managed to get to the premium options. There are two ANC modes here – Low and High – and we’d recommend the Low setting as High can increase bass to the point where it is overbearing.

The apps for the NeoBuds Pro is decent enough with access to features such as a Game Mode, customisation of the touch controls and, intriguingly, the ability to increase the signal quality from your phone with 400-, 560- and 900kbps channels to choose from. The higher ones offer better quality at the expense of a reliable signal.

The NeoBuds Pro also feature good battery life with 24 hours matching more expensive options such as WF-1000XM4. The small caveat is that in standby mode the battery drains, so if you leave them unattended you’ll have less battery than you might expect. A battery saver mode or auto turn off after a certain amount of time had elapsed wouldn’t have gone amiss here.

Overall, the construction is pretty good, with the NeoBuds Pro comprised of pretty sturdy plastic. The advantage of plastic is that even those these buds are quite large, they don’t feel weighty, which our reviewer felt help to make them particularly comfortable and meant they weren’t at risk of falling out when taken took on runs. The Edifier buds also feature an IP54 rating and an IPX7 water resistance rating, so even the sweatiest of workouts shouldn’t be an issue.

The only thing that would give us pause in recommending these earphones wholeheartedly is that Edifier is prepping the NeoBuds Pro S that offers several improvements at a similar price.

