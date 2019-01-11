Upcoming Xbox One Games 2019

2019 has arrived, and with it comes an assortment of gaming goodness to look forward to in the next 12 months. Microsoft’s exclusive offerings are thin on the ground right now, but the company has been buying up development studios left and right in anticipation of the Xbox Two, or whatever it ends up being called.

However, there’s still abundance of excellent titles to look forward to across Xbox One S and Xbox One X, and we’ve compiled some of our favourites below!

The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Release Date: March 15, 2019

Tom Clancy’s The Division has come leaps and bounds since its original release, morphing into a fiendishly addictive online shooter with some surprisingly innovative features.

However, much of it was introduced far too late for the majority of players to take notice, leaving the sequel a great opportunity to blow us out of the water.

Taking place in Washington D.C, The Division 2 will feature your own bespoke avatar as they team up with other freedom fighters to take back the city.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that all post-launch content will be made available for free, giving the game an extra dose of longevity.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Release Date: TBA

We’ve yet to see a conclusion to The Reclaimer Trilogy that began with Halo 4 way back in 2012, and with Infinite taking the place of Halo 6, this is the next chapter in Master Chief’s journey.

There’s very little information out there regarding Halo Infinite beyond the gorgeous reveal trailer, although we imagine it will once again focus on storytelling, multiplayer and absurdly tight first-person shooting.

Rage 2

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Release Date: May 14, 2019

This is a sequel that simply nobody expected. id Software’s original shooter was relatively well-received, but a successor in the form of Rage 2 arriving almost a decade later at E3 2018 felt incredibly out of the blue. But, after playing it, it’s shaping up to be pretty damn good.

Taking place 30 years after the original, you’re free to explore a huge post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with bandits, mutants and other nasties ready and waiting to shoot you down. Rage 2 takes cues from Destiny, Titanfall and more to create a thrilling shooter experience you’re encouraged to experiment with.

We know what you’re thinking, this colour scheme looks awfully similar to Far Cry New Dawn. It certainly does, but the two are doing more than enough to differentiate themselves with unique worlds, characters and more to look forward to.

Session

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Crea-ture Studios

No, it’s not Skate 4, but Session, successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2017, promises to be the next best thing. Marc-Andre Houde of developer creā-ture Studios is a skater himself and served as a reference throughout.

Session is interesting both for the team’s obvious love for skate culture and their desire to keep it simple. The control scheme, using the left stick for the left foot and the right stick for the right foot promises to be intuitive enough to lead to cool tricks quickly, even for newcomers to the skateboarding genre.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

The Artful Escape

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Beethoven and Dinosaur

A colourful platformer with great music, The Artful Escape, previously known as The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti, will have fans of games with a strong visual identity and unique story perk up immediately.

The story focuses on Francis Vendetti, cousin to a beloved folk musician. As Francis’ very first stage performance grows near, he decides to go on a journey to find out what music really means to him.

Music is also a gameplay element in The Artful Escape. Using Francis’ guitar, you will be able to create platforms and fight enemies. Not many non-rhythm games focus in music in this way, and it will be interesting to see how The Artful Escape delivers on its vision.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Release Date: 2019

Developer: FromSoftware

With Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware is set to release its first samurai game since Tenchu. While we’re sure a lot of people immediately want to break out the Dark Souls comparisons thanks to the different weapon types and the fighting style observed in the trailer, several completely different elements make an appearance: the grappling hook and some stealth action play prominent roles in the footage, both befitting the protagonist, a ninja.

Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has already promised a more straight-forward plot for the game, focusing more on a single-player experience, but combat will, hopefully, require you to be as strategically-minded and careful as previous FromSoftware titles.

Best Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Pre-order Deals Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One) Dark Souls meets 16th century Japan? Sign me up. Sekiro could be one of the Xbox's killer titles going forward, making this £10 saving through Base even better.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Moon Studios

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of those games people are unanimously looking forward to, since it likely means more of the same good stuff that made Ori and the Blind Forest so popular.

This year’s E3 trailer showed off Ori’s many different platforming abilities as well as some terrifying monsters. Ori’s home, the Forest of Nibel, seems to be in great danger, making The Will of the Wisps appear quite a bit darker than its predecessor.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Battletoads

Release Date: TBA

Developer: Rare

Rare is tight-lipped about Battletoads, a new game, rather than a reboot, following in the footsteps of the notoriously difficult NES platformer.

The teaser trailer suggests Rare have no intention of making things any easier for players. Apart from that, all we know is that it’ll feature couch co-op for up to three players and mix of side-scrolling, fighting and platforming, as suggested by the phrase “body morphing genre mashups”.

Best Battletoads Pre-order Deals Battletoads (Xbox One) Base wins by default here (good luck finding a pre-order page anywhere else) but with a saving £10 to be had, there's still plenty to be happy about.

Ooblets

Release Date: 2018/2019

Developer: Glumberland

Since 2016, developers Rebecca Cordingley and Ben Wasser have documented every step of their journey to create Ooblets, a game that’s like a hug in these often trying times.

Cordingley’s colourful design already gives you a very good idea of the tone of Obblets, but it’s the many different elements that come together which make it truly intriguing.

You will be able to manage your own farm and become a member of a small community, not unlike Stardew Valley. Additionally, you’ll collect the eponymous ooblets, small magical creatures found all across the land of Oob. You can raise and train your ooblets to use in…dance battles against their own kind.

If Ooblets manages to balance its diverse influences we expect it to be our go-to retreat from the world at large and are fully prepared for it to be very addictive.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Gears 5

Release Date: 2019

Developer: The Coalition

Details on Gears 5, the latest instalment in the Gears of War franchise, are scarce. At E3 2018, Microsoft showed off a lengthy cinematic which revealed the narrative would focus on Kait Diaz this time around with a greater focus on its characters and a wider, more detailed world to explore.

Since then, small teasers for new enemy types and characters have appeared on the official Gears of War twitter. So far we know of flying Swarm Leeches and wardens wielding axes, as well as anew addition to the team called Fahz Chutani.

Best Gears 5 Pre-order Deals Gears 5 (Xbox One) When was the last time you saw a triple-A game with a discount of nearly £20 before release? Exactly – what better time to cash in?

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

Crackdown 3

Release Date: February 2019

Developer: Sumo Digital

The future of Crackdown 3 seemed uncertain for a long time. From the loss of the series’ original creator Dave Jones to multiple delays, development on the game halted often.

Now Crackdown 3 has been described as “pretty much done”. Your job is once again to clean up the city of New Providence by taking out members of different criminal factions. For creative approaches to dispatching bad guys you earn orbs used to enhance your skills.

As a new feature, destroying enemy facilities will draw attention to you, eventually resulting in retaliation. The co-op multiplayer is also set to return.

With the original Crackdown having been released more than a decade ago and mixed reactions to the sequel, this is a good moment for players to enter the universe or to rediscover what made the original fun.