Upcoming Xbox One Games 2018

The coming weeks and months are set to bring us plenty of exciting titles for Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows 10. Whether it’s exclusive juggernauts (all of which launch as part of Xbox Game Pass and Play Anywhere), third party juggernauts or indie darlings, there is plenty to look forward to on Microsoft’s platforms.

Trusted Reviews has compiled all the biggest and best games coming to Xbox One in 2018 and beyond.

Forza Horizon 4

Release Date: October 2, 2018

Developer: Playground Games

Forza Horizon has always been an absolutely beautiful series. After Australia in 3, the team at Playground Games turns their eye for detail to Great Britain. Players will be able to race past landmarks such as The Scott Monument in Edinburgh in over 450 cars and dozens of unique events.

The presentation at this year’s E3 extensively highlighted Forza Horizon 4’s biggest new feature: the change of seasons. Far more than just a cosmetic change, the seasons will have a distinct effect on the handling of your car and the environment around you.

Forza Horizon 4 also makes the open world more social. Every driver you’ll meet in the open world is another player, allowing you to quickly find people to drift with or race against.

Session

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Crea-ture Studios

No, it’s not Skate 4, but Session, successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2017, promises to be the next best thing. Marc-Andre Houde of developer creā-ture Studios is a skater himself and served as a reference throughout.

Session is interesting both for the team’s obvious love for skate culture and their desire to keep it simple. The control scheme, using the left stick for the left foot and the right stick for the right foot promises to be intuitive enough to lead to cool tricks quickly, even for newcomers to the skateboarding genre.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

The Artful Escape

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Beethoven and Dinosaur

A colourful platformer with great music, The Artful Escape, previously known as The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti, will have fans of games with a strong visual identity and unique story perk up immediately.

The story focuses on Francis Vendetti, cousin to a beloved folk musician. As Francis’ very first stage performance grows near, he decides to go on a journey to find out what music really means to him.

Music is also a gameplay element in The Artful Escape. Using Francis’ guitar, you will be able to create platforms and fight enemies. Not many non-rhythm games focus in music in this way, and it will be interesting to see how The Artful Escape delivers on its vision.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Release Date: 2019

Developer: FromSoftware

With Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware is set to release its first samurai game since Tenchu. While we’re sure a lot of people immediately want to break out the Dark Souls comparisons thanks to the different weapon types and the fighting style observed in the trailer, several completely different elements make an appearance: the grappling hook and some stealth action play prominent roles in the footage, both befitting the protagonist, a ninja.

Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has already promised a more straight-forward plot for the game, focusing more on a single-player experience, but combat will, hopefully, require you to be as strategically-minded and careful as previous FromSoftware titles.

Best Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Pre-order Deals Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One) Dark Souls meets 16th century Japan? Sign me up. Sekiro could be one of the Xbox's killer titles going forward, making this £10 saving through Base even better.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Moon Studios

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of those games people are unanimously looking forward to, since it likely means more of the same good stuff that made Ori and the Blind Forest so popular.

This year’s E3 trailer showed off Ori’s many different platforming abilities as well as some terrifying monsters. Ori’s home, the Forest of Nibel, seems to be in great danger, making The Will of the Wisps appear quite a bit darker than its predecessor.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Battletoads

Release Date: TBA

Developer: Rare

Rare is tight-lipped about Battletoads, a new game, rather than a reboot, following in the footsteps of the notoriously difficult NES platformer.

The teaser trailer suggests Rare have no intention of making things any easier for players. Apart from that, all we know is that it’ll feature couch co-op for up to three players and mix of side-scrolling, fighting and platforming, as suggested by the phrase “body morphing genre mashups”.

Best Battletoads Pre-order Deals Battletoads (Xbox One) Base wins by default here (good luck finding a pre-order page anywhere else) but with a saving £10 to be had, there's still plenty to be happy about.

Just Cause 4

Release Date: December 4, 2018

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Just Cause 3 was an ambitious game not without its problems, due to the sheer scope of the open world and more gadgets than ever to wreak havoc with.

Thanks to a completely new engine, Just Cause 4 doesn’t only look better, it opens up even more avenues for destruction. As always, Just Cause wears its mission statement proudly on its sleeve.

Rico is no agent who makes politely threatening conversation and sips martinis, he grapples from roof to roof and blows structures sky high.

With the added weather comes another element of destruction, judging by the giant tornado seen in recent footage. Just Cause 4 will also move back to South America with its biggest map yet, a clear bid to make missions less repetitive.

Ooblets

Release Date: 2018/2019

Developer: Glumberland

Since 2016, developers Rebecca Cordingley and Ben Wasser have documented every step of their journey to create Ooblets, a game that’s like a hug in these often trying times.

Cordingley’s colourful design already gives you a very good idea of the tone of Obblets, but it’s the many different elements that come together which make it truly intriguing.

You will be able to manage your own farm and become a member of a small community, not unlike Stardew Valley. Additionally, you’ll collect the eponymous ooblets, small magical creatures found all across the land of Oob. You can raise and train your ooblets to use in…dance battles against their own kind.

If Ooblets manages to balance its diverse influences we expect it to be our go-to retreat from the world at large and are fully prepared for it to be very addictive.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Below

Release Date: 2018

Developer: Capybara

Developer Capybara Studios has been working on Below for over 5 years, but the latest reports have finally shed some light on what kind of game you might expect.

Below uses a striking perspective, between zooming in and pulling out make everything seem either oppressing or tiny – very fitting for a game that takes place in the depths below a mountain. You need to ensure your survival in a number of different ways, by fighting enemies, avoiding traps and simply staying fed.

As the setting suggests and the battle design suggests, Below is a roguelike, complete with randomly generated dungeons and a permadeath mechanic. The concept is still very popular, and the depths rarely come looking as gorgeous as this.

Best Below Pre-order Deals Below (Xbox One) Time to go below the average price point (I couldn't help myself) and nab a saving of nearly £10 through 365Games.

Gears 5

Release Date: 2019

Developer: The Coalition

Details on Gears 5, the latest instalment in the Gears of War franchise, are scarce. At E3 2018, Microsoft showed off a lengthy cinematic which revealed the narrative would focus on Kait Diaz this time around with a greater focus on its characters and a wider, more detailed world to explore.

Since then, small teasers for new enemy types and characters have appeared on the official Gears of War twitter. So far we know of flying Swarm Leeches and wardens wielding axes, as well as anew addition to the team called Fahz Chutani.

Best Gears 5 Pre-order Deals Gears 5 (Xbox One) When was the last time you saw a triple-A game with a discount of nearly £20 before release? Exactly – what better time to cash in?

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Release Date: January 11, 2019

Developer: Bandai Namco

The definitive edition is a remake of what many fans outside Japan consider the best part of the Tales series. A decade after its initial Xbox 360 release, it may serve as a great introduction to an RPG series just as big in scope as Final Fantasy – which Xbox players got to experience similarly late.

Anime RPGs are rare on Xbox One, so it’s nice to see that this one made it back.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

Best Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Pre-order Deals Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Xbox One) It may be a decade old now but Tales of Vesperia is still a modern classic of JRPG gaming – revamped for a new generation. Not bad for under £40.

Crackdown 3

Release Date: February 2019

Developer: Sumo Digital

The future of Crackdown 3 seemed uncertain for a long time. From the loss of the series’ original creator Dave Jones to multiple delays, development on the game halted often.

Now Crackdown 3 has been described as “pretty much done”. Your job is once again to clean up the city of New Providence by taking out members of different criminal factions. For creative approaches to dispatching bad guys you earn orbs used to enhance your skills.

As a new feature, destroying enemy facilities will draw attention to you, eventually resulting in retaliation. The co-op multiplayer is also set to return.

With the original Crackdown having been released more than a decade ago and mixed reactions to the sequel, this is a good moment for players to enter the universe or to rediscover what made the original fun.