The best free games you can play right now (on every platform)

With more and more free-to-play games available across console, PC and mobile, we’ve been searching for the best free games out there right now, so here are the best free games as decided by the Trusted Reviews team.

Best Free Shooters

Shooters are leading the way for popular free-to-play gaming at the moment, accruing huge player-bases and critical success. The biggest trends in the genre have moved towards ‘battle royale’ and ‘hero’ shooters, but there is a diverse and entertaining range of free shoot-em-up titles out there. Below is our list of some of the most addictive and satisfying free shooters out there at the moment.

1. Apex Legends

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Apex Legends combines a lot of borrowed ideas (battle royale, frenetic first-person action and the ‘hero shooter’ sub-genre,) into something that manages to feel unique. Its first-person action is consistently entertaining and keeps players coming back for more as they unlock more skills, weapons and ways to play.

2. Warframe

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

On initial release, Warframe wasn’t too impressive. A string of significant updates have seen the game go from strength to strength though and now it’s a tremendous free-to-play experience.

Players are offered an expansive campaign with satisfying combat and a great selection of playable ‘frames’. However, some missions can feel a little bit repetitive, and we’d recommend mixing it up by combining the campaign with some PVP play.

3. Fortnite

Platforms: PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android

If you’ve not heard of Fortnite by now, you must have been really comfy under that rock. It’s a hugely popular battle royale game and the huge player count speaks for itself. It’s well worth a go for those looking for a pick-up-and-play shooter.

Some gamers might find the design – which is primarily geared towards younger players – a little grating. If so, Warzone might be more your territory.

4. Call of Duty Warzone

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the games of the moment. The much-talked-about shooter combines the triple-A polish of a Call of Duty title with the increasingly popular battle royale game mode.

Games can include up to 150 players duking it out across a vast map which combines COD maps of old into one huge landscape. It’s well worth a go but takes up a hefty chunk of storage when you download the game.

Best Free RPGs

Want something more in-depth from your free-to-play experience? An RPG could be what you’re looking for. The games in this list have more of a narrative focus, taking players into fantastical realms where they journey through compelling stories.

Typically though of as a PC-dominated genre, RPGs can be complicated for new-comers, but our selection contains reasonably accessible games available across a wide range of platforms.

1. Path of Exile

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Path of Exile is a free and fun RPG that has evolved since it was released for PC in 2013. A string of updates has kept the game fresh, and it plays better now than it did at launch. Just last year the game was ported onto PS4, after making its way onto Xbox One in 2017, so now you can enjoy Path of Exile on PC or console.

The game takes plenty of queues from Diablo 2 and plays like a typical top-down RPG. There are one or two complicated features to anyone not familiar with the genre, but it’s relatively quick for new players to get to grips with and there are plenty of ways to play.

2. Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Platforms: PC

If you’re a fan of the Elder Scrolls series and have played Skyrim or Oblivion, then Redguard could be an interesting trip back into the series’ past. It’s available entirely free via the MS-DOS online library.

If you can get past the dated graphics, there’s plenty for Elder Scrolls fans to enjoy. However, the usual character creation suite is missing, and instead, players are allocated their character when they start the game. They take on the role of Cyrus, who lands on the island of Stros M’Kai at the start of the game.

Link: Play Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard now

3. Neverwinter

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Neverwinter is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) experience based in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. The plot is a little patchy, as might well be expected from a free to play RPG, but overall Neverwinter is enjoyable dungeon-crawling MMO that’s fun to jump into in short bursts.

Best Free Fighting Games

Fighting games offer the ultimate in pick-up-and-play fun. They’re well suited to gaming on the go, on a handheld like the Nintendo Switch, as levels within these games can typically be resolved fairly quickly. Our list of top free fighting games offers online and local multiplayer, as well as a great selection of heroes to play as.

1. Brawlhalla

Platforms: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Brawlhalla is a simplistic and accessible fighting title that’s great for gamers on the go. This is available across platforms but suits the Nintendo Switch down to the ground.

Choose from a wide variety of heroes and do battle online, or via local multiplayer. A new cross-over means players can even take on the role of Lara Croft in the game. So, if you’ve always wanted to see Lara Croft fight a cartoon viking, this game allows to you realise that dream. Enjoy.

2. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Version

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Fantastic anime graphics are the real draw here. If you’re a fan of the series, you’ll love creating your own character and fighting in the Dragon Ball universe.

However, for those that aren’t huge Dragon Ball fans, the issues with this game in terms of levelling and difficulty spikes (which can force you to level grind,) might be too much for you to stick the game out until the end. Either way, those animations are worth a go in a free beat-em-up title.

Best Free Sports and Racing Games

Feeling sporty, or speedy? This selection of sports and racing games is perfect for playing online with friends. The competitive nature of these games makes them ideal for online play.

With offerings across consoles, PC and mobile formats, there’s a free competitive multiplayer sporting experience for everyone.

1. Asphalt 9: Legends

Platforms: Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android

Free arcade racing, what’s not to love? There are both paid and free versions of Asphalt 9, with the paid version offering access to more of the game’s cars, of which there are around 70. It’s relatively simple fun following a classic formula – win races to unlock more currency and upgrade your cars, of earn blueprints for new rides.

2. PES 2020 Lite

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4

For the uninitiated, PES is Konami’s alternative to the well-known FIFA franchise, made by EA. This is the PES you know and love… but it’s free! Okay, one or two features are missing, but PES Lite is a great way to play with friends without spending a penny.

When we reviewed the full PES 2020 game we were pretty impressed. Our reviewer said: “The definitive football sim of 2020. PES 2020 takes what you love about the series and makes it more satisfying and fun, without sacrificing its simulation pedigree. The lack of captivating online and offline game modes hold it back, however.”

