Best PS4 Games 2018: All the essential PlayStation 4 games

The PS4 has been out in the wild for almost five years now, and throughout its lifespan, the console has built a library of truly fantastic games. Whether it’s celebrated exclusives, third-party juggernauts or beloved indie gems, there are countless experiences to be found right now.
Of course, we play a lot of games here at Trusted Reviews, so we’ve gone ahead and compiled the biggest and games to be found on PS4 and PS4 Pro.
God of War
Pros
- Incredibly gorgeous
- Huge amount of gameplay
- Most satisfying combat system
- Depth to the combat via character upgrades
- Excellent father/son tale
- Zero load screens
- Kratos
Cons
- Boss encounters massively underwhelm
- Change of pace certainly won’t be for all
- Ending falls flat
God of War is yet another first-party phenomenon for Sony. On PS4 Pro, in particular, the game is absolutely stunning throughout its incredible 50+ hours of superlative gameplay. While a substantial departure from other entries in the franchise, it is by far the best game in the series to date.
With an incredibly satisfying combat system, an utterly gripping father/son story and some of the most imaginative world design you’ll ever see, this is an essential purchase for all PS4 owners.
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Pros
- Travelling the city feels incredible
- Spidey-quips
- Punching, but with webs
- Fan service
Cons
- Forced stealth sections
- No real rewards for all those collectibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man has a surprising amount to say for itself and continues Sony’s run of best-in-show first party exclusives. Comic book fans will fall in love with Insomniac’s loving rendition of the webhead’s Manhattan, but fans expecting the next God of War might find themselves a little disappointed.
Still, there’s a lot to enjoy here. It’s uncomplicated fun, and it should deliver fun evenings defeating Spidey’s Rogue’s Gallery, exploring the city or even just pelting around at high speed hoovering up collectibles.
Far Cry 5
Pros:
- Spectacular action in stunning scenery
- Four great villains, each with their own style
- More immersive and organic than previous Far Cries
- Brilliant specialists and animal allies
Cons:
- Sometimes sticks too closely to old Far Cry templates
- Loses pace whn the Seeds aren’t around
The latest entry in Ubisoft’s Far Cry series doesn’t disappoint. Set in fictional Hope County, Montana, Far Cry 5 has you playing as a Deputy who find themselves up against Eden’s Gate. This mysterious cult has enslaved the local populous into mindless puppets willing to carry out their every whim.
At the front of this phenomenon is the Seed Family, a quartet of crazy, compelling villains who you’ll have to defeat on your adventure. They all have stand-out narrative moments with excellent performances, even if their motivations remain a bit muddled.
Far Cry 5 features all of the same crazy, over-the-top open world mechanics of its predecessors including outposts, hunting and the return of the companion system not touched since Far Cry 2.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Pros:
- The same great Uncharted gameplay
- Chloe and Nadine make great protagonists
- Astonishing visuals
- Huge set-pieces and ingenious world design
- Leaves you wanting more
Cons:
- More of the same (if mostly in a good way)
This standalone Uncharted adventure stars Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as they travel across the world in search on an ancient treasure. Despite taking place outside the main series, The Lost Legacy is equally as beautiful and hectic as its siblings. Following on from the stellar Uncharted 4, this is an experience you can’t miss.
Stuart Andrews adored it, awarding Lost Legacy 10/10 in his review: “To my mind, this isn’t merely one of the best games of the summer, but one of the season’s best blockbusters in any media. If Naughty Dog wants to leave the series here, it’s hard to grumble, but let’s hope it doesn’t. Right now, more Uncharted seems like anything but a bad idea.”
Naturally, as a first-party game, this game takes full advantage of the PS4 Pro, with 4K visuals and HDR.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Pros:
- Huge, coherent and immersive game world
- Game systems and storyline both engage
- Beautifully rendered characters and scenery
- Crammed with interesting quests, side-quests and activities
- Geralt a more mature and sympathetic lead
Cons:
- Long loading times
- Occasional framerate drop
The Witcher 3 has become the ultimate RPG – the one by which all others should be judged. For one, this is the largest, and most convincing open world we’ve ever seen. But also, you’re looking at a game with a storyline, quests and game systems that makes that world an incredibly compelling place to exist in.
This is the GTA 5 of sword and sorcery, so be prepared to sink a lot of hours into this game.
The Last of Us Remastered
Pros:
- Superb storytelling and immersive gameplay
- Enhanced graphics and consistently smooth frame rates
- Includes the brilliant Left Behind expansion
- Factions multiplayer mode works better
Cons:
- Visual enhancements not as huge as you might expect
- No compelling reason to buy it again
The Last of Us was arguably the best game on PS3, and its remaster still stands tall as one of the best PS4 games you can buy. The re-release brings updated graphics, including HDR support and 4K upscaling for PS4 Pro. There are also graphical improvements, increased draw distance, a better combat mechanic and better framerate. Plus there’s the simply sublime photo mode, which we believe makes any game better.
This edition also includes the captivating Left Behind expansion, which follows Ellie in her very own tale. With The Last of Us Part 2 on the way, there’s no better time to jump in and familiarise yourself with the game that started it all.
Horizon Zero Dawn
Pros:
- The most gorgeous console game ever made
- So much stuff to do
- An engaging story
Cons:
- Waypointing can be a little iffy
Horizon Zero Dawn is quite simply the most gorgeous console game ever made. Whether you’re gaming on PS4 or PS4 Pro, it’s a beautiful title that needs to be seen to be believed. It is also one of the finest example of HDR use in gaming.
But Guerrilla Games has also delivered so much more: Horizon is a compelling story told with an incredibly satisfying gameplay loop. As Aloy, you will take to this glorious open world, bow and arrows in hand, and hunt everything in site. It’s an immensely enjoyable game and a must-buy for PS4 players.
Bloodborne
Pros:
- Smart level design
- Consistent, satisfying mechanics
- Thick, moody atmosphere
Cons:
- Frequently frustrating
- Obscure style may annoy
Another PS4-exclusive and another absolutely incredible game. Bloodborne marks the spiritual successor the Souls series by FromSoftware. It’s a challenging, consistently rewarding and unsurpassed since it launched way back in 2014.
If you like your games to present incredible difficulty followed by unrivaled triumph, you need to buy Bloodborne. The best part is the game is currently FREE on PlayStation Plus, so what are you waiting for!?
FromSoftware has recently announced the spiritual successor to Bloodborne: Shadows Die Twice, so once again this is the perfect time to jump onboard.
Persona 5
Pros:
- Great premise that doesn’t get old
- Menial tasks are somehow fun
- Looks great
- Battle system is smartly thought out
- Proper weird
Cons:
- Asks for a lot of your time
- Not instantly accessible
- Does get very rough at times
Persona 5 is arguably the finest JRPG on Sony’s console. Successfully living up to years of hype and anticipation, Atlus’ latest masterpiece combines addictive gameplay, beloved characters and an unrivaled sense of style to deliver an experience that simply can’t be missed. Playing as a young boy starting a new life in Tokyo, you quickly find yourself embroiled in a series of sticky situations as the leader of The Phantom Thieves.
You’ll attend classes, make friends and infiltrate a series of devious dungeons known as Palaces to defeat corrupt individuals from the real world. This generous gameplay loop is made even better by some wonderful visuals and sharp, witty writing the series is renown for. Persona 5 is nothing but essential.
NieR Automata
Pros:
- Satisfying combat
- Inventive and surprising
- Movement feels incredible
- Brilliant soundtrack
Cons:
- Invisible walls
- Camera can be annoying
- Ugly in places
NieR: Automata is the sequel to 2010’s belovedly bizarre cult classic that builds upon the original’s brilliantly varied combat with a suitably deep narrative that will keep you guessing well beyond its initial ending. Playing as 2B, an android carrying out the bidding of humanity’s last remnants against otherworldly invaders in an oddly skimpy dress, you’ll spend your time cutting down countless robots while exploring a dense, post-apocalyptic world.
While it may not rank among Platinum Games’ finest, the imaginative mixture of high-octane combat and the wonderfully compelling story makes NieR: Automata an essential purchase for fans of obscure Japanese games. From the looks of it, Yoko Taro has struck gold once again with this mythical masterpiece.
Yakuza 6: Song of Life
Pros:
- A spectacular conclusion to Kiryu’s story
- Brutal and engaging combat
- Two distinct cities to explore
- An overwhelming of stuff to do
Cons:
- No more UFO Catchers
- Camera can be finicky at times
- The last we’ll see of Kazuma Kiryu
Yakuza 6 is the latest entry in the thrilling series and marks the greatest game for the franchise yet. Embracing everything that has made prior entries so captivating and improving it, this is a game that will enthral fans both new and old.
The best part about it is Yakuza 6 is perfectly suited for newcomers, with tweaks to combat offering the most fluid game yet. Of course players who have enjoyed Kazuma Kiryu’s adventures over the past decade will be far more rewarded by this experience, but there’s still a great game here for everyone.
Stardew Valley
Pros:
- Endlessly fun, addictive and rewarding
- So much depth to its many mechanics
- Adorable in its writing and presentation
- You’ll lose dozens of hours tending to your farm
Cons:
- Pixelated visuals might not be for everyone
After taking PC by storm in recent years, Stardew Valley and its charming mixture of farming, exploration and dungeon crawling is finally on PS4, and it’s just as good as we’d hoped.
You’re a new citizen in the town of Stardew Valley, starting a fresh new life as a farmer in charge of your own land, crop and animals. Every day you’ll wake up and carry out whatever tasks you want, whether it be going on dates, digging up trees or hitting the local bar.
Much like Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley is capable of sapping hundreds upon hundreds of hours from you if you get carried away. It’s utterly addictive, dripping with bundles of charm that make it difficult not to love. It’s also really cheap, sitting at £11.99 on the PlayStation Store.
