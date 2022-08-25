 large image

Best ultrawide monitor 2022: Our favourite wide displays

If it’s plenty of width you’re after in a monitor to maximise immersion, then grabbing one of the best ultrawide monitors is likely to be a great investment.

But knowing exactly which ultrawide panel to go for can be a little tricky. This is where we’ve decided to step in. Our team of experts test a wide range of capable panels every year, focusing on key features such as their build quality, and the overall fidelity of a display with expert equipment such as a colorimeter. And based on their reviews and testing, we’ve formulated this list of the best options.

We’ve also made sure to pick a good range of monitors so everyone can at least have one to get behind, whether it’s a premium gaming panel, or one that’s more designed for an office setting.

Best ultrawide monitor at a glance

  • Best overall ultrawide monitor: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 – check price
  • Best value ultrawide monitor: MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR – check price
  • Best productivity ultrawide monitor: HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor – check price

How we test

Learn more about how we test monitors

We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check its design, features and how easy it is to set up.

We check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We will also play numerous of games to determine its performance.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Best overall ultrawide monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Show-stopping HDR and SDR ability
  • Bold, accurate and vibrant colours
  • Excellent refresh rate ability
  • Immersive curved widescreen design

Cons

  • Wallet-busting price
  • 32:9 aspect ratio won’t suit everyone
  • Requires a powerful graphics card
  • Connectivity could be improved

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is our favourite overall ultrawide monitor.

It’s quite the looker, with a sleek outer frame that’s matched by slim bezels around the display, and a glossy white plastic rear. As a 49-inch monitor though, this is the largest on our list by far, and a panel you’ll need an awful lot of desk space to accomodate.

That being said, it’s packed with plenty of features, including a 240Hz refresh rate that, during testing, ensured the Neo G9 delivered wonderfully smooth motion. In addition, the 1ms response time provided a responsive gaming experience. Given such an impressive spec sheet, the G9 does require an awful lot of power to get your money’s worth, and therefore, you will need a top-of-the-line gaming PC to get the best out of it.

We also found its image quality to be incredible, with both real-world use and a colorimeter in hand. The 49-inch screen uses Mini LED technology, which we measured to have a max brightness of over 2300 nits with Dynamic HDR enabled. This led to colours popping especially nicely, alongside good accuracy – 99.5% sRGB and 91.5% DCI-P3 to be exact. With numbers this good, it’s not only a great choice for immersive gaming, but also for any more colour-sensitive work involved with more creative roles.

Reviewer: Mike Jennings
Full review: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Review

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR

Best value ultrawide monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • An immersive, curved design
  • Great core image quality
  • Loads of gaming features
  • Superb build quality

Cons

  • Not suitable for esports
  • Not the best option for certain workloads
  • Expensive

For an excellent value ultrawide monitor, look no further than the MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR.

This is also one of the best 1440p monitors we’ve tested, and we found its image quality to be rather good indeed. With a practically perfect colour temperature of 6518K, and a contrast ratio triple that of an average IPS panel, we found games in SDR to look especially punchy. Adding HDR into the mix offered more vibrancy and a near perfect black level of 0.03 nits, as well as a peak brightness of 578 nits. This comes hand in hand with a pixel density of 109ppi, which ensured crisp imagery on this 34-inch panel.

As well as offering great image quality, the 343CQR is also packed with solid gaming comforts, such as a 165Hz refresh rate. This proved decent for more competitive eSports titles, as well as for general single player gaming too. In addition, there’s support for VRR with AMD FreeSync, which will maximise smoothness thanks to its means of eliminating any screen juddering and tearing. Even without support for G-Sync, this monitor should also work just fine with Nvidia GPUs, too.

We also found the Artymis 343CQR to look excellent, with a sprinkling of RGB lighting and wide legs, as well as a 1000R curved design for a great level of immersion. A weight of 9.2kg also means it’s got plenty of heft and reflects the fact it’s well built.

Reviewer: Mike Jennings
Full reviewMSI MPG Artymis 343CQR review

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Best productivity ultrawide monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Impressive screen-sharing options
  • Great connectivity
  • Solid mainstream image quality
  • Robust build quality

Cons

  • Not good enough for colour-sensitive work
  • Higher resolutions available elsewhere
  • No DCI-P3 or Adobe RGB ability

Say you don’t need an ultrawide monitor for gaming, and instead just for standard office work. Then the HP S430c may be the monitor for you.

It offers superb build quality and a sleek design, complete with slim bezels and a minimalistic stand featuring modern flourishes. The stand here offers a good amount of adjustability with swivel, tilt and height adjustment on offer, as well as 100mm VESA mounting options for convenience. This is also a large monitor though, as backed up by its 16kg weight and 1057mm width, which means you’ll need quite a large space to fit it on.

There’s also a lot to like when it comes to features. Not only is this a large 43.4-inch display, but it also comes with a 3840×1200 resolution, offering the same number of horizontal pixels as a more conventional 4K monitor. We also found the port selection here to be good, with four full-sized USB 3.1 ports and USB-Cs with 65W power delivery, as well as single HDMI and DisplayPort inputs alongside an audio jack and a security lock-slot.

The image quality on offer was decent, thanks to a VA panel with 8-bit colour. While it doesn’t match up against IPS displays with 10-bit colour and HDR, this panel type will be perfectly fine for office tasks. Digging a little deeper, with our colorimeter in hand, we measured the brightness here to be 340 nits, alongside a black level of 0.14 nits, which is more than good enough for general office duties. For mainstream colours, these are covered by the panel’s 98.7% sRGB, but producing just 85% of the DCI-P3 gamut and 77.9% of the Adobe RGB colour space means this isn’t a monitor designed for intense colour work.

Reviewer: Mike Jennings
Full review: HP S430c review

FAQs

What is the best ultrawide monitor size?

This is dependent majorly on the space you’ve got. If you can fit it in, a 49-inch ultrawide will arguably give you the most immersive experience, given its sheer width and size. But for most, 34 inches is likely to be enough.

Is an ultrawide monitor good for office work?

You certainly can use an ultrawide monitor for office work, and they’ll be especially handy for when you want to fit multiple apps and windows on your screen. For what it’s worth, we’ve picked the HP S430c as a favourite ultrawide for office productivity tasks, which should put you in good stead.

Is 3440×1440 considered 4K?

In short, no. 4K is 3840×2160, and given that vertical resolution and the difference in aspect ratio usually found between standard and ultrawide panels, it’s impossible to get a 4K ultrawide, hence why they usually offer either weird resolutions or options more akin to 1440p.

