Best ultrawide monitor 2022: Our favourite wide displays

We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we'll check its design, features and how easy it is to set up.



We check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We will also play numerous of games to determine its performance.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best overall ultrawide monitor Trusted Score Pros Show-stopping HDR and SDR ability

Bold, accurate and vibrant colours

Excellent refresh rate ability

Immersive curved widescreen design Cons Wallet-busting price

32:9 aspect ratio won’t suit everyone

Requires a powerful graphics card

Connectivity could be improved The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is our favourite overall ultrawide monitor. It’s quite the looker, with a sleek outer frame that’s matched by slim bezels around the display, and a glossy white plastic rear. As a 49-inch monitor though, this is the largest on our list by far, and a panel you’ll need an awful lot of desk space to accomodate. That being said, it’s packed with plenty of features, including a 240Hz refresh rate that, during testing, ensured the Neo G9 delivered wonderfully smooth motion. In addition, the 1ms response time provided a responsive gaming experience. Given such an impressive spec sheet, the G9 does require an awful lot of power to get your money’s worth, and therefore, you will need a top-of-the-line gaming PC to get the best out of it. We also found its image quality to be incredible, with both real-world use and a colorimeter in hand. The 49-inch screen uses Mini LED technology, which we measured to have a max brightness of over 2300 nits with Dynamic HDR enabled. This led to colours popping especially nicely, alongside good accuracy – 99.5% sRGB and 91.5% DCI-P3 to be exact. With numbers this good, it’s not only a great choice for immersive gaming, but also for any more colour-sensitive work involved with more creative roles. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Review

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR Best value ultrawide monitor Trusted Score Pros An immersive, curved design

Great core image quality

Loads of gaming features

Superb build quality Cons Not suitable for esports

Not the best option for certain workloads

Expensive For an excellent value ultrawide monitor, look no further than the MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR. This is also one of the best 1440p monitors we’ve tested, and we found its image quality to be rather good indeed. With a practically perfect colour temperature of 6518K, and a contrast ratio triple that of an average IPS panel, we found games in SDR to look especially punchy. Adding HDR into the mix offered more vibrancy and a near perfect black level of 0.03 nits, as well as a peak brightness of 578 nits. This comes hand in hand with a pixel density of 109ppi, which ensured crisp imagery on this 34-inch panel. As well as offering great image quality, the 343CQR is also packed with solid gaming comforts, such as a 165Hz refresh rate. This proved decent for more competitive eSports titles, as well as for general single player gaming too. In addition, there’s support for VRR with AMD FreeSync, which will maximise smoothness thanks to its means of eliminating any screen juddering and tearing. Even without support for G-Sync, this monitor should also work just fine with Nvidia GPUs, too. We also found the Artymis 343CQR to look excellent, with a sprinkling of RGB lighting and wide legs, as well as a 1000R curved design for a great level of immersion. A weight of 9.2kg also means it’s got plenty of heft and reflects the fact it’s well built. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR review

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor Best productivity ultrawide monitor Trusted Score Pros Impressive screen-sharing options

Great connectivity

Solid mainstream image quality

Robust build quality Cons Not good enough for colour-sensitive work

Higher resolutions available elsewhere

No DCI-P3 or Adobe RGB ability Say you don’t need an ultrawide monitor for gaming, and instead just for standard office work. Then the HP S430c may be the monitor for you. It offers superb build quality and a sleek design, complete with slim bezels and a minimalistic stand featuring modern flourishes. The stand here offers a good amount of adjustability with swivel, tilt and height adjustment on offer, as well as 100mm VESA mounting options for convenience. This is also a large monitor though, as backed up by its 16kg weight and 1057mm width, which means you’ll need quite a large space to fit it on. There’s also a lot to like when it comes to features. Not only is this a large 43.4-inch display, but it also comes with a 3840×1200 resolution, offering the same number of horizontal pixels as a more conventional 4K monitor. We also found the port selection here to be good, with four full-sized USB 3.1 ports and USB-Cs with 65W power delivery, as well as single HDMI and DisplayPort inputs alongside an audio jack and a security lock-slot. The image quality on offer was decent, thanks to a VA panel with 8-bit colour. While it doesn’t match up against IPS displays with 10-bit colour and HDR, this panel type will be perfectly fine for office tasks. Digging a little deeper, with our colorimeter in hand, we measured the brightness here to be 340 nits, alongside a black level of 0.14 nits, which is more than good enough for general office duties. For mainstream colours, these are covered by the panel’s 98.7% sRGB, but producing just 85% of the DCI-P3 gamut and 77.9% of the Adobe RGB colour space means this isn’t a monitor designed for intense colour work. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: HP S430c review

FAQs What is the best ultrawide monitor size? This is dependent majorly on the space you’ve got. If you can fit it in, a 49-inch ultrawide will arguably give you the most immersive experience, given its sheer width and size. But for most, 34 inches is likely to be enough. Is an ultrawide monitor good for office work? You certainly can use an ultrawide monitor for office work, and they’ll be especially handy for when you want to fit multiple apps and windows on your screen. For what it’s worth, we’ve picked the HP S430c as a favourite ultrawide for office productivity tasks, which should put you in good stead. Is 3440×1440 considered 4K? In short, no. 4K is 3840×2160, and given that vertical resolution and the difference in aspect ratio usually found between standard and ultrawide panels, it’s impossible to get a 4K ultrawide, hence why they usually offer either weird resolutions or options more akin to 1440p.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Brightness Black level Contrast White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 Delta Colour accuracy (Delta E) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 482 nits 0.05 nits 4,240:1 6192 K 99.5 % – 129.4 % 0.9 MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR 202 nits 0.06 nits 3367:1 6518 K 99.1 % 79.6 % 84.1 % 2.07 HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor – – – – – – – – ›