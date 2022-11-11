 large image

Best Touchscreen Laptop 2022: All the best touchscreen models we’ve reviewed

Looking for a laptop can be overwhelming enough, but it can get even more complicated if you’re after a specific feature, like a touchscreen. So we’ve made this list to make it easier for you to find the best touchscreen laptop.

We review new laptops every month, from traditional clamshell devices to 2-in-1 convertibles, so it’s safe to say that our team has a lot of experience testing laptops. And since we have so much collective knowledge, we thought it was high time that we curated a dedicated list of all the best touchscreen laptops on the market.

While having a touchscreen may seem superfluous at first, it actually has a lot more uses than you may think. Touchscreens that support a stylus allow users to doodle and draw on their device. And even if you’re only using your laptop for productivity work, the ability to zoom into photos, quickly scroll through documents and easily navigate spreadsheets can be incredibly helpful.

Every laptop that’s included on this list scored at least 4 stars from us, and each device has been thoroughly reviewed and tested by our team. We benchmark every laptop and use them for at least a week so we can give you real-world advice on how each device feels to use during day-to-day work.

If nothing on this list is catching your eye right now, make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon, as we will be updating it every time a new fantastic touchscreen laptop comes through our doors.

And if you’re not tied down to having a touchscreen laptop, make sure you check out some of our other best lists; we have dedicated lists for the Best Overall Laptop, Best Budget Laptop, Best Student Laptop, Best Gaming Laptop and Best Chromebook guides.

We also have listed that centre around specific brands, if you want your upgrade to match what you already know and love. We have lists on the Best Acer LaptopBest Asus LaptopBest Dell LaptopBest Huawei LaptopBest MacBookBest Microsoft Surface Laptop and more.

Best Touchscreen Laptops at a glance

How we test

Learn more about how we test laptops

Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life. 

These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs the most frequently used apps. 

We also make sure to use every laptop we review as our primary device for at least a week to ensure our review is as accurate as possible.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th gen)

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th gen)

Best overall touchscreen laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Haptic feedback touchpad
  • Speedy and responsive processor
  • Bright and vibrant display
  • Thin and light design
  • New colour options available

Cons

  • Lack of discrete GPU
  • Too expensive

The Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen) is a fantastic productivity laptop, and we think it’s one of the best picks for anyone currently hybrid working or studying, even if it does have a high price. It packs a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU that our reviewer thought provided quick processing speeds, being more than capable of running several applications at once.

The Thunderbolt 4 support allowed us to connect up to external monitors and transfer data at lightning speeds, although since this laptop only uses USB-C ports, anyone who owns any older peripherals may need to use a dongle.

We also loved the 10-point touchscreen on this laptop; our reviewer noted that it worked brilliantly and was very responsive, allowing us to zoom in on pictures and scroll through documents with ease. Specifically, we thought that it made working with spreadsheets a lot easier, providing more intuitive navigation than using the trackpad.

The main downside of this laptop is the limited battery, which lasted just over nine hours in our testing. If you’re searching for a touchscreen laptop with a great battery, you will want to look towards the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. However, the MateBook X Pro should not be written off, coming in as one of the most reliable and powerful laptops on this list.

Reviewer: Gemma Ryles
Full Review: Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen) Review

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Best budget touchscreen laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Fantastic value for money
  • Extremely portable design
  • Smooth performance for basic tasks
  • Better battery life than the original

Cons

  • Low-resolution display
  • Lack of keyboard backlight
  • No fingerprint scanner on base configuration

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is one of the cheapest laptops on this list, making it the perfect choice if you’re after a new touchscreen laptop but don’t want to break the bank.

We really liked the dinky size of this laptop, with the 12.4-inch touchscreen being a lot more compact than the traditional 13-inch panel. While we noted that it was a little small at first, it is perfectly fine for typing up essays, scrolling through social media and reading emails.

And the touchscreen capabilities were also very welcome, allowing our reviewer to quickly scroll through documents. Unfortunately, it does not support a stylus so it won’t be compatible with Microsoft’s own Surface Pen. But since this laptop does not have the power to support high-intensity graphical workloads, the lack of support for a stylus is not a huge loss.

We believe that this is one of the best Windows laptops for this price, coming with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. While this isn’t the most recent generation, it was perfectly serviceable, making this ideal for anyone working on the go.

Reviewer: Ryan Jones
Full Review: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Review

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Best battery on a touchscreen laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Incredible display
  • Snappy performance for a Chromebook
  • Handy port selection
  • Backlit keyboard

Cons

  • Pricey
  • ChromeOS can be limiting

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a budget laptop that comes with more features than a lot of other laptops at this price point, however, it does have limited performance. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processor and is designed for casual computing. You may want to look towards the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen) instead if you’re looking to engage in more intensive workloads.

It also boasts a convertible design. Not only does this allow for more versatile setups, but the touchscreen capabilities also allow the laptop to be used as a tablet, as well as making navigating photos and long documents easier. The 13.5-inch screen features a Quad HD (2265×1505) resolution, was incredibly bright and made watching video a joy.

One of the best aspects of this laptop has to be the battery life, which exceeded our expectations. Acer claimed that this laptop can last up to 10 hours, and during our testing, we were able to get 12 hours out of the Chromebook Spin 713, with our reviewer claiming that it can last between one and two working days.

If you’re looking for a reliable Chromebook that can be used for casual browsing and watching video content, then the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 may be the best laptop for you, featuring a versatile convertible design and an affordable price.

Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Full Review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Review

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo

Best two-in-one touchscreen laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Strong performance
  • Reserved but sharp-looking design
  • All-day battery life for light jobs

Cons

  • Plastic touchpad
  • Unremarkable display resolution and contrast

The second laptop on this list to feature a convertible design, the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo is a classy and semi-portable device that features a 16-inch screen. It boasts a 165Hz touchscreen – that can be switched to 60Hz – that is heavily complimented by the 360-degree hinge. It even supports a stylus, although you will need to buy one separately.

This laptop packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P processor, alongside 16GB RAM and 512GB PCle 4.0 SSD. We were able to use this laptop for basic photo editing and video editing, although the lack of a discrete GPU and inclusion of Intel Iris Xe Graphics means that it won’t be suited to intensive workloads such as 3D modelling or video SFX work.

This laptop packs in two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, alongside an HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. Unlike the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen), this offers a lot more variety and means that you likely won’t need to be worrying about dongles during your workday.

We thought that the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo provided a fantastic all-round performance. This is a great choice for anyone after a powerful laptop that has a convertible design.

Reviewer: Andrew Williams
Full Review: MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo Review

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Best looking touchscreen laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Gorgeous, cutting-edge design
  • Bright and vibrant display
  • Haptic feedback trackpad feels great
  • Light, portable and premium

Cons

  • Battery life is poor
  • Very expensive
  • Not as fast as rival laptops
  • Poor selection of ports

If you’ve been scrolling through this list and looking for a sleek and mature laptop that won’t look out of place in an office or educational environment, then the Dell XPS 13 Plus may be the right pick for you. We loved the light and slender design, with our reviewer claiming that it looks a lot more alluring than even the MacBook Air.

The keyboard on this laptop stretches out the entire width of the deck, and even though this seems like it would encourage typos, we found that in practice this was not a major issue. It also features a haptic feedback trackpad, which uses vibrations to simulate the feel of a traditional one.

The touchscreen variations of this laptop come with either an OLED 3.5K (3456 x 2160) or LCD 4K (3840 x 2400) display. While the OLED 3K variation does pack more punch thanks to the boosted contrast and colour accuracy, both are fantastic options if you’re looking to watch video.

The main drawback of this laptop is the limited battery, as the model we reviewed – which was the LCD Full HD 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P variation – lasted only 7 hours and 42 minutes during our testing. The small battery is likely due to the small and thin design of the laptop and means that you will likely need to remember your charger if you’re looking to take this out on the go. However, if battery life is not a priority for you and a fantastic screen is, this laptop is the best choice.

Reviewer: Ryan Jones
Full Review: Dell XPS 13 Plus Review

FAQs

What is an SSD?

The SSD (solid state drive) is essentially the component that determines how much storage your laptop has. A 512GB SSD is the norm these days, with anything less making storage space feel cramped if you download a lot of music, photos and videos.

What is a 2-in-1 laptop?

A 2-in-1 laptop is a device that has a flexible hinge, allowing it to be folded up into a tablet form. These laptops often have stylus support too, making them good options for doodlers and creatives.

What is Intel Evo?

Intel Evo is a badge that is awarded to laptops that pass Intel’s own strict requirements, and these specifications have been specifically made for ultrabooks that prioritise on-the-go productivity.

What is Thunderbolt?

Thunderbolt is a port technology that is typically found through USB-C connections. Thunderbolt is signalled with a small lightning bolt icon and can allow for multi-purpose functions such as power delivery, display output and data transfer for an all-in-one solution.

Trusted Reviews test data

PCMark 10
Geekbench 5 single core
Geekbench 5 multi core
3DMark Time Spy
CrystalDiskMark Read speed
CrystalMarkDisk Write Speed
Brightness
Black level
Contrast
White Visual Colour Temperature
sRGB
Adobe RGB
DCI-P3
PCMark Battery (office)
Battery Life
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th gen)
5551
1770
9826
1799
3557.98 MB/s
2789.06 MB/s
580.43 nits
0.4076 nits
1419:1
6732 K
93.9 %
84.8 %
91.2 %
9 hrs
9 hrs
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
4380
1364
3899
1407
3434.59 MB/s
1623.69 MB/s
395.23 nits
0.3609 nits
1095:1
6052 K
92.1 %
64.2 %
66.6 %
9 hrs
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
941
1808
12 hrs
MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo
4913
1541
12001
1904
2919 MB/s
4880 MB/s
324 nits
900:1
99.3 %
82.0 %
90.4 %
12 hrs
Dell XPS 13 Plus
5211
1467
7155
1687
6824.96 MB/s
5150.59 MB/s
482.38 nits
0.2344 nits
2058:1
5647 K
99.9 %
73.9 %
77.8 %
8 hrs

Comparison specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
CPU
Manufacturer
Quiet Mark Accredited
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Front Camera
Battery
Battery Hours
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Variants
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
GPU
RAM
Connectivity
Colours
Display Technology
Screen Technology
Touch Screen
Convertible?
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th gen)
£1799.99
12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P
Huawei
No
14.2 inches
512GB, 1TB
720HD
60 Whr
9 19
310 x 221 x 15.5 INCHES
1.38 G
Windows 11
2021
22/08/2022
12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P
3120 x 2080
Yes
90 Hz
Thunderbolt 4 x2, USB-C x2, 3.5mm audio jack
Intel Iris Graphics
16GB
Bluetooth 5.2
White, Ink Blue, Space Grey
LTPS
Yes
No
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
£529
$599.99
Intel Core i5-1135G7
Microsoft
12.4 inches
128GB, 256GB
720p
41 Whr
9 11
278 x 206 x 15.7 MM
1127 G
Windows 11
2022
1536 x 1024
60 Hz
Intel Iris Xe
4GB, 8GB
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum
LCD
IPS
Yes
No
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
£599
$629
Intel Core i3-10110U
Acer
13.5 inches
128GB, 256GB
12
309.5 x 245.8 x 16.9 MM
1.5 KG
ChromeOS
2020
23/08/2021
2265 x 1504
60 Hz
2 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack
16GB, 8GB
Bluetooth 5.0
IPS
IPS
Yes
Yes
MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo
£1299
Intel Core i7-1280P
MSI
16 inches
512GB
1080p
82 Whr
358 x 258 x 16.8 MM
1.9 KG
Windows 11
2022
02/09/2022
1920 x 1200
165 Hz
Thunderbolt 4,USB,microSD,HDMI
Intel Xe
16GB
USB-C
IPS
Yes
Yes
Dell XPS 13 Plus
£1907
$2099
Dell
13.4 inches
512GB, 1TB, 2TB
720p
55 Whr
295 x 199 x 15.28 MM
1.23 KG
2022
3840 x 2400
60 Hz
2 x UBC-C
Intel Iris Xe
16GB, 8GB, 32GB
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Platinum and Graphite
LCD
IPS
Yes
No
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

