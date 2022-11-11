Best Touchscreen Laptop 2022: All the best touchscreen models we’ve reviewed

Looking for a laptop can be overwhelming enough, but it can get even more complicated if you’re after a specific feature, like a touchscreen. So we’ve made this list to make it easier for you to find the best touchscreen laptop.

We review new laptops every month, from traditional clamshell devices to 2-in-1 convertibles, so it’s safe to say that our team has a lot of experience testing laptops. And since we have so much collective knowledge, we thought it was high time that we curated a dedicated list of all the best touchscreen laptops on the market.

While having a touchscreen may seem superfluous at first, it actually has a lot more uses than you may think. Touchscreens that support a stylus allow users to doodle and draw on their device. And even if you’re only using your laptop for productivity work, the ability to zoom into photos, quickly scroll through documents and easily navigate spreadsheets can be incredibly helpful.

Every laptop that’s included on this list scored at least 4 stars from us, and each device has been thoroughly reviewed and tested by our team. We benchmark every laptop and use them for at least a week so we can give you real-world advice on how each device feels to use during day-to-day work.

If nothing on this list is catching your eye right now, make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon, as we will be updating it every time a new fantastic touchscreen laptop comes through our doors.

And if you’re not tied down to having a touchscreen laptop, make sure you check out some of our other best lists; we have dedicated lists for the Best Overall Laptop, Best Budget Laptop, Best Student Laptop, Best Gaming Laptop and Best Chromebook guides.

We also have listed that centre around specific brands, if you want your upgrade to match what you already know and love. We have lists on the Best Acer Laptop, Best Asus Laptop, Best Dell Laptop, Best Huawei Laptop, Best MacBook, Best Microsoft Surface Laptop and more.

Best Touchscreen Laptops at a glance

How we test Learn more about how we test laptops Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life.



These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs the most frequently used apps.



We also make sure to use every laptop we review as our primary device for at least a week to ensure our review is as accurate as possible.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th gen) Best overall touchscreen laptop Trusted Score Pros Haptic feedback touchpad

Speedy and responsive processor

Bright and vibrant display

Thin and light design

New colour options available Cons Lack of discrete GPU

Too expensive The Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen) is a fantastic productivity laptop, and we think it’s one of the best picks for anyone currently hybrid working or studying, even if it does have a high price. It packs a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU that our reviewer thought provided quick processing speeds, being more than capable of running several applications at once. The Thunderbolt 4 support allowed us to connect up to external monitors and transfer data at lightning speeds, although since this laptop only uses USB-C ports, anyone who owns any older peripherals may need to use a dongle. We also loved the 10-point touchscreen on this laptop; our reviewer noted that it worked brilliantly and was very responsive, allowing us to zoom in on pictures and scroll through documents with ease. Specifically, we thought that it made working with spreadsheets a lot easier, providing more intuitive navigation than using the trackpad. The main downside of this laptop is the limited battery, which lasted just over nine hours in our testing. If you’re searching for a touchscreen laptop with a great battery, you will want to look towards the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. However, the MateBook X Pro should not be written off, coming in as one of the most reliable and powerful laptops on this list. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full Review: Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen) Review

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Best budget touchscreen laptop Trusted Score Pros Fantastic value for money

Extremely portable design

Smooth performance for basic tasks

Better battery life than the original Cons Low-resolution display

Lack of keyboard backlight

No fingerprint scanner on base configuration The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is one of the cheapest laptops on this list, making it the perfect choice if you’re after a new touchscreen laptop but don’t want to break the bank. We really liked the dinky size of this laptop, with the 12.4-inch touchscreen being a lot more compact than the traditional 13-inch panel. While we noted that it was a little small at first, it is perfectly fine for typing up essays, scrolling through social media and reading emails. And the touchscreen capabilities were also very welcome, allowing our reviewer to quickly scroll through documents. Unfortunately, it does not support a stylus so it won’t be compatible with Microsoft’s own Surface Pen. But since this laptop does not have the power to support high-intensity graphical workloads, the lack of support for a stylus is not a huge loss. We believe that this is one of the best Windows laptops for this price, coming with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. While this isn’t the most recent generation, it was perfectly serviceable, making this ideal for anyone working on the go. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full Review: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Review

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Best battery on a touchscreen laptop Trusted Score Pros Incredible display

Snappy performance for a Chromebook

Handy port selection

Backlit keyboard Cons Pricey

ChromeOS can be limiting The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a budget laptop that comes with more features than a lot of other laptops at this price point, however, it does have limited performance. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processor and is designed for casual computing. You may want to look towards the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen) instead if you’re looking to engage in more intensive workloads. It also boasts a convertible design. Not only does this allow for more versatile setups, but the touchscreen capabilities also allow the laptop to be used as a tablet, as well as making navigating photos and long documents easier. The 13.5-inch screen features a Quad HD (2265×1505) resolution, was incredibly bright and made watching video a joy. One of the best aspects of this laptop has to be the battery life, which exceeded our expectations. Acer claimed that this laptop can last up to 10 hours, and during our testing, we were able to get 12 hours out of the Chromebook Spin 713, with our reviewer claiming that it can last between one and two working days. If you’re looking for a reliable Chromebook that can be used for casual browsing and watching video content, then the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 may be the best laptop for you, featuring a versatile convertible design and an affordable price. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Review

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo Best two-in-one touchscreen laptop Trusted Score Pros Strong performance

Reserved but sharp-looking design

All-day battery life for light jobs Cons Plastic touchpad

Unremarkable display resolution and contrast The second laptop on this list to feature a convertible design, the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo is a classy and semi-portable device that features a 16-inch screen. It boasts a 165Hz touchscreen – that can be switched to 60Hz – that is heavily complimented by the 360-degree hinge. It even supports a stylus, although you will need to buy one separately. This laptop packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P processor, alongside 16GB RAM and 512GB PCle 4.0 SSD. We were able to use this laptop for basic photo editing and video editing, although the lack of a discrete GPU and inclusion of Intel Iris Xe Graphics means that it won’t be suited to intensive workloads such as 3D modelling or video SFX work. This laptop packs in two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, alongside an HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. Unlike the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022, 12th gen), this offers a lot more variety and means that you likely won’t need to be worrying about dongles during your workday. We thought that the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo provided a fantastic all-round performance. This is a great choice for anyone after a powerful laptop that has a convertible design. Reviewer: Andrew Williams

Full Review: MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo Review

Dell XPS 13 Plus Best looking touchscreen laptop Trusted Score Pros Gorgeous, cutting-edge design

Bright and vibrant display

Haptic feedback trackpad feels great

Light, portable and premium Cons Battery life is poor

Very expensive

Not as fast as rival laptops

Poor selection of ports If you’ve been scrolling through this list and looking for a sleek and mature laptop that won’t look out of place in an office or educational environment, then the Dell XPS 13 Plus may be the right pick for you. We loved the light and slender design, with our reviewer claiming that it looks a lot more alluring than even the MacBook Air. The keyboard on this laptop stretches out the entire width of the deck, and even though this seems like it would encourage typos, we found that in practice this was not a major issue. It also features a haptic feedback trackpad, which uses vibrations to simulate the feel of a traditional one. The touchscreen variations of this laptop come with either an OLED 3.5K (3456 x 2160) or LCD 4K (3840 x 2400) display. While the OLED 3K variation does pack more punch thanks to the boosted contrast and colour accuracy, both are fantastic options if you’re looking to watch video. The main drawback of this laptop is the limited battery, as the model we reviewed – which was the LCD Full HD 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P variation – lasted only 7 hours and 42 minutes during our testing. The small battery is likely due to the small and thin design of the laptop and means that you will likely need to remember your charger if you’re looking to take this out on the go. However, if battery life is not a priority for you and a fantastic screen is, this laptop is the best choice. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full Review: Dell XPS 13 Plus Review

FAQs What is an SSD? The SSD (solid state drive) is essentially the component that determines how much storage your laptop has. A 512GB SSD is the norm these days, with anything less making storage space feel cramped if you download a lot of music, photos and videos. What is a 2-in-1 laptop? A 2-in-1 laptop is a device that has a flexible hinge, allowing it to be folded up into a tablet form. These laptops often have stylus support too, making them good options for doodlers and creatives. What is Intel Evo? Intel Evo is a badge that is awarded to laptops that pass Intel’s own strict requirements, and these specifications have been specifically made for ultrabooks that prioritise on-the-go productivity. What is Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt is a port technology that is typically found through USB-C connections. Thunderbolt is signalled with a small lightning bolt icon and can allow for multi-purpose functions such as power delivery, display output and data transfer for an all-in-one solution.