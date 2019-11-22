Best Small Phones 2019: Which small smartphone is the one to pick

Once upon a time all smartphones were small. Remember the iPhone 4? A beautiful, manageable 3.5in display for one hand texting. Those were the days. So with that in mind, we’ve put together our pick of the best small phones.

Many phones screens are now nearly seven inches and for some of us that is just too large. Recently, phone dimensions have largely changed to bring taller screens to phones to account for the popularisation of phablets, but for many people these large mobiles are simply unruly two-handed struggles.

Below we’ve listed our six favourite small phones. It’s tough to decide what counts as ‘small’ in a smartphone world of generally huge displays, so we’ve considered screen size, the aspect ratio of the screens and the dimensions of the phones themselves to bring you the best palm-friendly phones available at several price points.

No phone here is taller than 150mm and the screens range in size (measured diagonally corner to corner) from 4.7-inch to 5.97-inch. That might sound big, but most pack these displays into handsets with tiny bezels, meaning they are still small phones overall.

There may be smaller phones out there, but most of them are too old to recommend you buy today. We haven’t included the likes of the iPhone SE because while that phone is very pocketable with a 4in screen, it came out in March 2016 so is outdated, and is hard to get hold of now having been discontinued by Apple.

Small doesn’t always equal cheap in the phone world, so if you want to save some dough check out our pick of the best budget smartphones. Equally if you want the best of the best, our best smartphone round up has you covered.

Is it best to buy phones on contract or outright?

If you can afford it at the time, we’d recommend buying a phone outright as it’ll cost you less overall over two years, the standard length of a phone contract. But contracts exist to help you spread the cost, and you might be able to get a higher-end phone if you opt for one, but make sure not to bankrupt yourself either way.

As this round up shows there are small phone options at several price points.

How we picked the best small smartphones

We have fully tested and reviewed each of the small phones we’ve picked out in this list. You can read about our phone testing methods here and click through to the full review of each phone to read more in-depth information as you go.

With that, let’s look at our best small smartphone choices.

1. iPhone 11 Pro

The best small iPhone

Pros:

A fantastic triple camera array

Lovely 5.8-inch OLED display

Much better battery life than the XS

Cons:

There’s still a notch

Apple has continually churned out excellent small phones and the iPhone 11 Pro continues that trend. This is the first iPhone with three rear cameras (wide, ultra wide and tele) and each takes fantastic pictures full of colour, detail and dynamic range.

While there is a larger version of this phone with a 6.5-inch screen, you’re not really losing anything by plumping for the smaller one. It has the same A13 chipset, same amount RAM, same storage options and the same screen tech. Yes, the Max version has better battery life, but the iPhone 11 Pro still has excellent endurance.

Read our full iPhone 11 Pro review

2. Samsung Galaxy S10e

The best small Android phone

Pros:

Top display

Great cameras

Physical fingerprint sensor

Headphone jack

Cons:

Middling battery life

Fingerprint sensor location

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the best all-round small phone you can buy right now. It packs in most of the high-end features of the S10 and S10 Plus into a smaller body for a lower price.

Dual cameras, a physical fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a great 5.8-inch display are the best things about a phone that is just as premium as the other S10 models.

The circular cut-out for the front camera might not be to your liking but it lets the phone be this small, with a glass back allowing for wireless charging and wireless reverse charging of other smartphones and accessories.

Battery life is a tad underwhelming but aside from that this is the best small phone and one that doesn’t compromise on features compared to comparable larger models – a frustrating trait of other diminutive mobiles.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10e review

3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Phone with the smallest dimensions on this list

Pros:

Very pocketable

Remains powerful

Water resistant

Cons:

Camera not great

Thick

Even though the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is a thick phone thanks to its curved design it is actually the smallest phone on our list thanks to its tall 18:9 5-inch display.

We love the curved back design that houses the 19-megapixel camera and fingerprint sensor, while the top of the line Snapdragon 845 processor matches that found in the much larger regular XZ2.

The dimensions of the phone mean it is easy to text with one hand and thumb and the display is a sharp 1080p despite the small size.

With micro-SD support and a cool camera feature to record super slo-mo video at 960 frames per second, the XZ2 Compact is Sony’s best – and last – truly small phone.

Read our full Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review

4. Google Pixel 4

The best cameras on a small phone

Pros:

Astounding cameras

Wireless charging

Excellent software and security updates

90Hz display

Cons:

Poor battery life

Google Pixel 4 is one of the few premium small phones that’s been released in 2019. It comes without a notch and it’s running the most up to date version of Android.

It packs in the best cameras you’ll find on a smartphone this small, capable of stunning landscapes and portraits that put other phones to shame. It’s hard to take a bad photo on this thing.

The underwhelming battery life is one of the few blots on an outstanding small smartphone that’s guaranteed security updates from Google until 2022.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

5. Moto G7 Play

The best value small phone

Pros:

Amazing value

Headphone jack

Clean Android skin

Cons:

A tad underpowered

Slow to charge

The Moto G7 Play is the best value small phone you can currently buy with tons to like, from the headphone jack to the USB-C port to the solid-for-the-price 720p display.

The amount of phone that £149 gets you here is astonishing, with a plastic back housing a single camera and a Motorola logo doubling as a fingerprint sensor.

You’ll sacrifice camera quality along with performance given the low-end processor and 2GB RAM but you gain a small, manageable phone with great battery life.

If you can afford to pay a little more for a phone with better specs then you will get much better performance, but for the price the G7 Play is a tough small phone to overlook.

Read our full Moto G7 Play review

6. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

A small phone with triple cameras

Pros:

Premium design

Great cameras

Top AMOLED display

Cons:

No headphone jack

MIUI isn’t for everyone

With a 5.97-inch screen the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is toying with the definition of a small phone, but we’ve included it thanks to its near bezel-free design (hence smaller dimensions) and great AMOLED display – not bad for £349.

The Snapdragon 712 processor is no slouch and means the phone copes well with everything including most high-end games, while the design echoes the larger more expensive Mi 9.

The killer feature here is the rear triple cameras with a 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megsapixel ultrawide lens set-up allowing for amazingly detailed shots and a versatility simply not found on phones with one or even two cameras on the back.

It’s missing a headphone jack but it’s far from the only phone in 2019 to omit that.

Read our full Xiaomi Mi 9 SE review