Best security camera 2019 – Indoor and outdoor models to protect your home

Burglars who catch sight of a camera outside your home, or inside whilst peering through a window, are more likely to move on. In the event they don’t, having the best security camera you can will at least mean that vital evidence collected can be used by the police to track them down.

Not only that, but a security camera will send you a warning when someone has been detected, giving you the opportunity to respond to an issue, and even frighten the thieves off.

There are a huge number of security cameras to choose from, and we’ve got the best of them here. We’ve split our list into two: indoor and outdoor cameras. This will make it easier to find the model you want.

How we choose the best security cameras

It’s important that all security cameras are tested in the right conditions. For indoor cameras this means installing them in a room, so we can monitor comings and goings; outdoor models are fitted to the outside of a house, in order to obtain real-world footage of the outside world. In all cases, we compare the quality of each camera, looking at the footage captured during the day and at night using the camera’s IR lights.

In addition, we test motion detection (and how accurate/annoying it is), configure and sound-recognition technology, test motion zones and let you know how easy it is to find a specific incident after it’s been recorded.

Best indoor security camera 2019

1. Nest Cam IQ

The most powerful indoor security camera

Pros:

Excellent image quality

Incredible face recognition

Can track intruders around a room

Cons:

Expensive

With its 4K sensor, the Nest Cam IQ is capable of shooting some of the best footage you’ll see from a security camera. Although footage is streamed to the cloud at 1080p, using a 4K sensor ensures better image quality. Plus, the sensor gives one more advantage: you can zoom into the picture with an effective 4x zoom if you really want to get up-close-and-personal with what’s going on in your home.

Beautifully designed, the Nest Cam IQ has one of the best stands in the business, allowing you to angle and adjust the camera to capture what you need to. The camera comes into its own when paired with a Nest Aware subscription. This adds in motion detection zones, so you can choose which parts of the image to monitor for alerts; however, the camera can record for 24 hours a day, so you’ll never miss anything.

This model offers facial recognition, so you’ll know if someone you know or a stranger comes into your home. The Nest Cam IQ isn’t cheap, but if you want high-quality footage partnered with a superb app then there’s no competition.

2. Hive View

A flexible and fun security camera

Pros:

Removable, battery-powered mode

People detection

Flexible stand

Free cloud storage

Cons:

No Alexa or Google Assistant support

The Hive View is a neat and fun security camera that looks great. The camera is powered through the flexible stand, but can be battery-powered too, so you can temporarily monitor another area for around an hour or so. This is handy for those times you may have the front door open, for example, or are unloading your car and want that extra bit of protection.

Hive’s app has had a fair bit of work since the camera launched, fixing most of our initial issues. For starters, you can now download footage to your phone, enabling you to save any evidence you might need. It’s nice to see free cloud storage, with clips stored for 24 hours; if you want more storage, you can simply pay for more with a reasonable monthly fee.

Video quality is pretty good, capturing detail in faces both during the day and at night. However, it’s a shame that you can’t draw motion zones to monitor certain areas only.

3. Honeywell Lyric C2

A cheap security camera with free cloud storage

Pros:

Combination of cloud and SD card recording

Wide-angle lens

Smart sound detection

Cons:

Can’t upgrade cloud storage

Video footage can lack detail

If you’re just after a camera for occasional use, such as when you go away, is there really a need to spend a tidy sum? The Honeywell Lyric C2 is a decent, budget camera that covers the basics. One of the main attractions is that footage is saved to both the internal microSD card and, to the cloud for free, with clips saved for 24 hours. It’s a shame you can’t expand the cloud storage available, but at least you can be safe in the knowledge that your most recent clips will be saved if the camera is stolen.

Image quality lags behind the best 1080p security cameras, particular at night in IR mode, where the image is quite soft. That said, you can still work out details and can distinguish between people. There are motion detection zones to cut down on false positives, too. Sound detection is neat, warning you if the camera detects a smoke alarm going off.

Overall, the Honeywell Lyric C2 is rather basic, but it’s a good choice for occasional use.

4. Netatmo Welcome

A subscription-free camera with facial recognition built in

Pros:

Clever face-recognition tech

No subscription fees

IFTTT channel

Easy-to-use app

Excellent privacy controls

Cons:

Can’t turn off light

The Netatmo Welcome remains an interesting product, mostly because it has facial recognition but offers no cloud subscription. With facial recognition, the camera can spot who enters your home. You can then use IFTTT rules to trigger things to happen when different people come in, which is neat.

The camera has a built-in microSD card, which is used to save all footage. You can backup recorded footage to Dropbox or security, if you prefer. To help keep down false positives, this camera has customisable alert zones, so you can choose which parts of the image to focus on. With a 1080p sensor, the footage is what you’d expect: more than good enough to capture facial details.

With no cloud subscription and some smart tech, the Netatmo Welcome remains a quality indoor security camera.

Best outdoor security camera 2019

1. Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

The most powerful outdoor security camera even has facial recognition

Pros:

Excellent video quality

Powerful face-recognition

High-quality cloud service with Nest Aware

Cons:

May need professional installation

Scheduling doesn’t work with location detection

Nest’s high-end outdoor camera is the pinnacle of security. The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is a little trickier to install than the previous model, but since the power cable is kept inside the house and the camera is screwed to its mount, it’s also more secure. Just be aware that you may need to have it professionally installed.

Once in place, the camera provides the best-quality footage we’ve seen, thanks to the 4K image sensor. Video footage is downsampled to 1080p, but the quality is superior to any 1080p camera. The added advantage is that you can use the high-resolution sensor and get up to a 4x zoom, letting you really see what’s going on.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is best when paired with a Nest Aware subscription. With this, you can set motion activity zones, and the camera records for 24 hours a day, enabling you to capture everything. Despite this, Nest’s app makes it easy to find an event and scroll back in time – it really is the best cloud service you can buy. Neatly, this camera has facial recognition, so it can tell you who’s been hovering around your home.

With few false positives, excellent image quality at night and during the day, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is the best outdoor security camera you can buy. It’s expensive, though.

2. Arlo Pro

A flexible, battery-powered camera system for outdoor monitoring

Pros:

Great image quality

Reliable connection

Weather-proof design

Good-value subscriptions

Easy setup

Cons:

Mandatory base station adds cost

Motion detection a little slow

One of the biggest problems with outdoor security cameras is that they can be a pain to install. Not so with the Arlo Pro (previously, the Netgear Arlo Pro until the cameras were spun off into a separate company). With this system, cameras connect wirelessly to the base station and are battery powered, so you can place them practically anywhere. The initial outlay is quite high, but adding additional cameras becomes cheaper and provides an easier way to get decent coverage of the entire outside of your home.

To save on battery power the cameras use a PIR motion sensor, although the system further uses motion detection zones and motion sensitivity to prevent false positives and you receiving too many alerts. However, motion detection can be a little slow, and we often caught just the tail-end of a cat as it zoomed past a camera. All footage can be stored in the cloud, with a number of competitively priced storage options available.

For the ultimate in flexibility and for an upgradeable system, the Arlo Pro is hard to beat.

3. Nest Cam Outdoor

A simple-to-install outdoor camera with plenty of features

Pros:

Super-easy to install

Powerful motion detection

Excellent video quality

Geofencing and scheduling

Cons:

Needs a decent internet connection

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is the pinnacle of camera technology, but the older Nest Cam Outdoor makes for a good alternative if your budget won’t stretch to the former. This model is also easier to install: screw the magnetic mount into place, run the power cable to an outdoor socket, and you’re done. The downside of this installation method is that the camera is easier to steal, although you’re likely to catch the person in the act.

Video is recorded at 1080p, with high-quality night and day footage; only the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor captures better footage. Add in Nest Aware and you get motion detection zones to reduce false positives, plus 24-hour recording, so you capture everything that goes on. We’ve said it before, but the Nest app and Nest Aware are the best in business, making it easy to scroll through footage and find a specific event.

You lose out on the Nest Cam IQ’s facial recognition, but otherwise, the Nest Cam Outdoor is an excellent choice.

4. Nest Hello

A smart doorbell that acts like a security camera

Pros:

Fast response

Continuous recording option

Can silence internal chime

Facial recognition

Cons:

Installation is a little tricky

Few Quiet Time options

What’s a smart doorbell doing in this list, you may well ask? Well, in short, it’s because the Nest Hello is also one of the best outdoor security cameras. This model has all of the quality features of the other Nest cameras.

With a Nest Hello subscription it means you can set activity zones to reduce false positives, you get continuous recording, so you’ll never miss anything, and there’s facial recognition, so you can see who’s hovering around outside of your home, too. Video quality is excellent, with the doorbell recording in portrait mode to capture all of a person walking up to your door.

And, of course, you can use it as a doorbell, answering a call from anywhere in the world – decent phone reception allowing. You’ll get better coverage with a different security camera, as you have more installation flexibility, but the Nest Hello is a great way to boost security around your front door.

5. Netatmo Presence

A clever combination of security light and camera

Pros:

Clear camera day or night with a powerful light and night vision

No subscription fees

Specific triggers for recording and sending alerts

Easy-to-use app

Cons:

Detection between humans and animals occasionally inconsistent

Installation is fiddly

Security lights are a brilliant way of providing convenience and scaring away thieves. However, they tend to turn on at even the slightest movement, which is why you might want the Netatmo Presence. This model can distinguish between people, animals and cars, so you can set it to only turn the light on (or record footage) when people are around. Since launch, the detection has become better, and we now rarely get a false positive from a neighbour’s cat.

The Netatmo Security app is easy to use, giving a handy thumbnail-filled view of motion recordings. All recordings from the camera’s 1080p sensor are saved to a micoSD card, so you don’t have any cloud bills to pay. For security, you can set the app to save footage to a Drobox account, too.

Image quality, in the daylight and at night, is very good, with clear footage that isn’t overly compressed. The camera now supports Apple HomeKit, so you can monitor it from your Home app or even use the motion sensor in automations.

The main issue with the camera is that it’s fiddly to install and has to be wired into the mains. As such, you’ll probably need to opt for professional installation. If that doesn’t put you off, the Netatmo Presence works as a brilliant smart security light, if nothing else.

Those were our picks of the best security cameras 2019. For more information, read our buying guide

Security camera buying guide

Best security camera – Indoor or outdoor? Typically, we prefer outdoor security cameras for two reasons: you capture people before they get into your home, and you don’t record all of your indoor actions, which feels a bit like bugging your home. That said, indoor cameras are easier to install and you can control when they’re active.

Best security camera – What resolution do I need? A 720p camera will capture enough detail for you to spot facial details and spot individuals, but they can look a little soft. Going for a 1080p camera or higher will generally get you better quality video, with more detail in the stream. However, be careful of buying on resolution alone: high compression on the video stream can blend out details, so you lose information.

Best security camera – Should I turn them on or off? If you don’t want to record all of the time, such as for an internal security camera, then look for a model that allows you to control when it records. This can be through a simple schedule, setting the hours the camera is active for, or through geolocation, with your camera turning on automatically when you go out. You may find it easier to simply toggle a camera on or off manually when you go out, although you need to remember to do this.

Best security camera – Do I need cloud storage? The advantage of cloud storage is that any footage is safe from theft; you can always download it and hand it over to the police. However, there’s a monthly cost associated with this. If you only want the odd bit of footage and don’t want to be tied to monthly plans, look for a camera that has local storage instead.

Best security camera – What else should I look for? Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support is handy if you want to stream footage to your TV or screen-enabled smart speaker. IFTTT can be useful, too, letting you control other devices when motion is detected, such as turning on a light automatically. Nest cameras have Works With Nest automatic rules, so they can be turned on automatically when a smoke alarm goes off, for instance, or they can turn on your Hue lights automatically if suspicious activity is detected.