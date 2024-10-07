Best Robot Lawn Mower 2024: The top four models for easy lawn mowing
Whether you have mobility issues which makes traditional lawn mowing difficult, don’t have the time to maintain your lawn or simply don’t enjoy gardening, a robot lawn mower is a welcome, hands-free way to get the lawn of your dreams without fuss.
Not only do robot lawn mowers do the hard work for you but they are one of the easiest ways to keep your grass looking and feeling healthy, as most models have a built in mulching feature, allowing grass clippings to be fed into the lawn to boost growth.
How we test:
To test each robot lawn mower, we ensure that it’s used as our main appliance for the review period and use standard tests to compare features properly. We use each robot lawn mower on a variety of grass lengths to determine how well the mower cuts and test how it is controlled with accompanying smart apps and compatible smart systems.
Mammotion Luba 2 AWD
Best overall robot lawn mower
Pros
- Cutting width rivals that of a regular lawn mower
- Deals with rough terrain easily
- Accurate cutting
Cons
- Expensive
- App is a bit overwhelming
Available in three options to suit different sized-gardens, the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD is a true powerhouse of a robot lawn mower that boasts an all-wheel drive system and a 400m cutting width that’s the same as a regular lawn mower.
Regardless of whether you opt for the 1000m², 3000m² or 5000m² version, the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD weighs a massive 17kg so it might require a couple of people to get it set up.
The reason it’s so large is partly due to its 400m cutting width which means the robot can cover a large area quickly. The robot is also fitted with omni-wheels at the front to help it handle slopes of up to 45% and maximum climbs of a whopping 80%, which is one of the best we’ve ever seen, and means any dips or hills in your garden can be tackled with ease.
We did find the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD was quite tricky to set up, as it first requires a few maintenance jobs including installing the 3D Vision camera and front bumper.
You will then need to download the accompanying app to create a map of your garden and, in lieu of automatic boundary recognition, you’ll need to manually steer the robot to do this. Once this is done you can add up to 10 zones and no-go zones too.
Although the robot does have on-device controls, including a start and stop button, the app is necessary for offering more options including a choice of grass-pattern cut, including zig-zag or even chessboard, adjust obstacle detection mode and schedule setting. You can even view the live video feed which allows you to watch the mower’s progress in real time.
Overall we found the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD’s navigation and performance to be among the best, able to make short work of cutting grass and adhering to boundary cutting restrictions too.
Full review: Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Review
Reviewer: David Ludlow
Stihl iMOW 7
Best for large gardens
Pros
- Cuts brilliantly
- Handles very large areas
- Excellent navigation and terrain handling
Cons
- No 4G upgrade option
- Expensive
We’re generally fans of Stihl’s range of power tools and the iMow 7 is certainly no exception. Designed for large gardens up to 5000m², the iMow 7 is not only powerful and able to cut lawns perfectly but it’s clever and can detect large objects and when conditions aren’t good for mowing.
The iMow 7 relies on a boundary wire to work, which annoyingly costs extra. This can either be set-up yourself by following the guidelines, or it can be installed by a Stihl professional which is a better option if you have a complicated garden layout.
This version has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection for controlling the robot but, unlike other robot lawn mowers, it doesn’t come with a SIM slot. Whether this is an issue or not depends on your Wi-Fi network and how far into your garden it reaches. If your Wi-Fi is patchy then you’ll need to upgrade to the Evo version which costs a whopping £500 extra.
While the iMow 7 can handle slopes of up to 40%, which is no mean feat, if you do have tougher terrain then it’s recommended that you upgrade to the Evo version as this extends the gradient to a massive 60%.
Speaking of upgrades, the standard iMow 7 leaves the robot exposed to the elements but there is an optional sun canopy to protect it from heat, dirt and UV which is a worthwhile purchase if the mower is in direct sunlight.
Although there are basic controls on the robot itself, the majority of operation comes via the easy-to-use iMow app. Once you’ve input your garden size into the app, a default schedule will be created although this can be adjusted to suit your schedule or cancelled entirely if you’d prefer to send the iMow 7 out manually to work.
The iMow 7 has a cutting deck that tasks three spinning blades and provides a cutting width of 28cm which can cover a lot of area quickly. It is also fitted with ultrasonic sensors that allow the robot to detect and slow down towards larger objects.
Even so, it’s worth noting that you should keep the lawn clear of small objects such as tools, cables and toys to avoid any issues.
If you have a large garden then the iMow 7 is a reliable and powerful robot lawn mower option. Just remember there are a few both compulsory and optional extras that need to be factored into the already high cost.
Full review: Stihl iMOW 7 Review
Reviewer: Chris Walsh
You can buy the Stihl iMOW 7 here
Husqvarna Automower 405X
Best for small gardens
Pros
- App-controlled height adjustment
- Excellent navigation
- Powerful movement
- Cuts grass beautifully
Cons
- Scheduling is fiddly to get right
Built for lawns of up to 600m, the Husqvarna Automower 405X is perfect for smaller yet complicated garden layouts.
It’s fitted with two large wheels at the back which aids the robot to climb slopes of up to 40% which should see you through the majority of hills and dips.
Before setting up the Husqvarna Automower 405X, two perimeter wires will need to be installed around the garden, which should then be plugged into the robot’s docking station. Depending on how complicated your garden layout is, this can either be installed yourself or by a professional. Otherwise, installation is generally straightforward and just requires you to clip the wires into place with pegs you hammer into the ground.
The first wire loops around your garden back to the docking station, while the second is a guide wire that is used by the robot to find its way in and out of the dock.
Once the wires are installed, you’ll need to go through the installation process which requires a PIN sent to you from Husqvarna. This PIN enables you to register the robot through the Automower app, and it works as a security measure ensuring that no one other than you can use it.
Controlling the Automower 405X is simple with the Automower app and, thanks to its built-in SIM card, can be operated remotely too.
The Automower app allows you to send the robot out for a task and set a cutting schedule to determine when you want it to mow. It also allows you to mow between 20mm and 50mm plus there’s the Target Height feature that lets you set the desired height and then enables the robot to spend 10 days slowly cutting down the limit.
Overall, the Automower 405X offers fantastic performance, cutting slightly over the perimeter wire to ensure as much lawn is tackled as possible. It will also drop grass clippings down to the soil to feed the lawn, helping to improve grass growth and fill in gaps.
There’s even a Spiral cutting option which enables the robot to detect when it’s on a longer patch of grass and starts spiralling around to cut it more thoroughly.
Finally, the Automower 405X is assisted by GPS so the robot knows where it has and hasn’t reached, meaning there won’t be any missed spots unless it’s a covered area with furniture.
Full review: Husqvarna Automower 405X Review
Reviewer: David Ludlow
You can buy the Husqvarna Automower 405X here
Segway Navimow i105E
Best for smart features
Pros
- Great value
- No boundary wire
- Smart object avoidance
Cons
- Manual height adjustment
If you want a smart robot lawn mower that doesn’t require a lengthy set-up nor does it use confusing controls, then the Segway Navimow i105E is the appliance for you.
Unlike other robot lawn mowers, the Navimow i105E doesn’t use a boundary wire and instead uses GPS technology to position itself. We found this technology, which uses two GPS receivers to work, to be impressively reliable and able to navigate seamlessly through the garden whilst avoiding obstacles.
Once you get started with the Navimow i105E you’ll begin using the app to manually map out your garden, using the on-screen controls to drive the robot around the border. Choose the automated mapping option and the robot will follow walls, flowers or any other boundary to automatically map. The feature can be toggled on and off whenever and there’s even an incredibly useful erase button which reverses any mistakes.
Those aren’t the only smart features included. There’s Segway’s VisionFence which uses the camera to automatically detect and avoid objects and enhanced navigation when there’s a poor GPS signal.
There’s Channel Sense which lets the robot move around obstacles in its path between zones. This might sound intuitive but without this mode, the robot would simply barge obstacles out of the way.
You’ll also find real-time weather reports for your area which means the robot will avoid starting a scheduled mow when it’s about to rain.
We found the Segway Navimow i105E to be an excellent robot lawn mower choice, with excellent navigation and obstacle avoidance all housed in a compact model. At a reasonable starting RRP of £949, the Segway Navimow i105E is perfect for those with smaller gardens who want to take the hassle out of keeping a neat lawn.
Full review: Segway Navimow i105E Review
Reviewer: David Ludlow
You can buy the Segway Navimow i105E here
Troubleshooting
Although robot lawn mowers are automated, regular maintenance is recommended to ensure it works at its best ability. Before getting started, ensure the robot is switched off and you’re wearing protective gloves to keep your hands safe.
Turn the mower upside down and remove any large clumps of clippings and any leaves or sticks that are trapped in the device. While you’re here, check the blades to ensure they are intact and any discs are spinning freely. If not, then these should be replaced. For a more general clean, use a damp cloth and a soap solution to clean the body.
This will depend on how often you use the robot lawn mower, the type of blades found on the device and on the manufacturer’s recommendations, so be sure to check the manual for the specific recommended period of time. However, as a general rule of thumb we’d recommend changing the blades around every two months or so.
Most modern robot lawn mowers are equipped with safety features that ensure they can be used without fear of injury, harming wildlife or breaking the lawn mower itself. These safety features include obstacle avoidance, which prevents the robot from mowing anything other than grass, and schedules to avoid mowing at night when nocturnal animals might be roaming about.