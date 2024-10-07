Best Robot Lawn Mower 2024: The top four models for easy lawn mowing

Pros Cuts brilliantly

Handles very large areas

Excellent navigation and terrain handling Cons No 4G upgrade option

Expensive

We’re generally fans of Stihl’s range of power tools and the iMow 7 is certainly no exception. Designed for large gardens up to 5000m², the iMow 7 is not only powerful and able to cut lawns perfectly but it’s clever and can detect large objects and when conditions aren’t good for mowing.

The iMow 7 relies on a boundary wire to work, which annoyingly costs extra. This can either be set-up yourself by following the guidelines, or it can be installed by a Stihl professional which is a better option if you have a complicated garden layout.

This version has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection for controlling the robot but, unlike other robot lawn mowers, it doesn’t come with a SIM slot. Whether this is an issue or not depends on your Wi-Fi network and how far into your garden it reaches. If your Wi-Fi is patchy then you’ll need to upgrade to the Evo version which costs a whopping £500 extra.

While the iMow 7 can handle slopes of up to 40%, which is no mean feat, if you do have tougher terrain then it’s recommended that you upgrade to the Evo version as this extends the gradient to a massive 60%.

Speaking of upgrades, the standard iMow 7 leaves the robot exposed to the elements but there is an optional sun canopy to protect it from heat, dirt and UV which is a worthwhile purchase if the mower is in direct sunlight.

Although there are basic controls on the robot itself, the majority of operation comes via the easy-to-use iMow app. Once you’ve input your garden size into the app, a default schedule will be created although this can be adjusted to suit your schedule or cancelled entirely if you’d prefer to send the iMow 7 out manually to work.

The iMow 7 has a cutting deck that tasks three spinning blades and provides a cutting width of 28cm which can cover a lot of area quickly. It is also fitted with ultrasonic sensors that allow the robot to detect and slow down towards larger objects.

Even so, it’s worth noting that you should keep the lawn clear of small objects such as tools, cables and toys to avoid any issues.

If you have a large garden then the iMow 7 is a reliable and powerful robot lawn mower option. Just remember there are a few both compulsory and optional extras that need to be factored into the already high cost.

Full review: Stihl iMOW 7 Review

Reviewer: Chris Walsh

You can buy the Stihl iMOW 7 here